EMU Graduate and Posta Newspaper Editor Murat Gülderen Gives a Seminar in EMU

The 11th International Career Days, organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) in collaboration with faculties and schools, continued with an event held at the EMU Faculty of Communication, Department of New Media and Journalism. Posta Newspaper Technology News Editor and EMU Communication Faculty, Journalism Department graduate Murat Gülderen gave a seminar titled "Does Digitalization in Media Eliminate Traditional Media?" The seminar attracted great interest from students.

The Importance of Specialization in Media Emphasized

In the seminar, Murat Gülderen shared his knowledge and experience with students, drawing attention to the fact that mainstream media continues its existence on digital platforms. Gülderen emphasized the importance of students specializing in specific areas in news production, noting that the EMU Agenda Newspaper is a great opportunity for them to develop themselves in this context. Gülderen, who said that he also learned a lot from the EMU Agenda Newspaper during his student years, thanked Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, Chair of the EMU Communication Faculty, Department of New Media and Journalism, for the seminar invitation.

"We Must Adapt to the Digital Age"

Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy expressed his pleasure in hosting Gülderen at his alma mater, thanking him for his contributions to the students. Emphasizing that new media is more active today but faces a trust issue, Prof. Dr. Ersoy stated that as the Department of New Media and Journalism, they strive to keep up with the innovations and adapt to the digital age with the students they educate. After the seminar, a plaque was presented to Murat Gülderen by Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy and Prof. Dr. Hanife Aliefendioğlu.