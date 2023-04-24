HIP Video Promo presents: BlueNevada premiere "How Do You Feel" music video on Music-News.com

From Frederick, MD to the shores of Ocean City, brothers Shannon & Dusty Corbin of BlueNevada are back with "How Do You Feel", a psychedelic-rock call to arms.

From the hills and fields of Frederick, MD, to the shores of Ocean City, you'll hear the sounds of summer starting early, reverberating in the jammy rock riffs and five-part harmonies of local band BlueNevada. A collision of musical adventurers, BlueNevada is ready to take on any genre and scene you set them in. Growing up in a multi-generational music household, brothers Shannon and Dusty Corbin picked up a knack for songwriting and performing early on. With no-nonsense storytelling vocals, they seamlessly transport listeners from rock anthems to folk tales and everywhere in between. Behind them, bassist Alex Hess alchemizes enchanting bottom lines while Hannah Hess and Autumn Jade melt minds with honey-sweet harmonies. Together, their talent and musical flexibility have brought BlueNevada from bars to festival stages along the east coast. With the release of their Moonlight Melon EP, the band is poised for another stellar touring season, impressing audiences wherever music guides them.

Off their Moonlight Melon EP, BlueNevada's "How Do You Feel" is a psychedelic-rock call to arms. Dusty Corbin's voice and lyrics challenge listeners to question their frantic daily routines and return to a childlike mindset of fascination and acceptance. The confrontation and emotional expression mounts in soaring solos from Shannon while Alex Hess holds it all together with a driving bass groove. With the release complete, the song simmers out to open up space for the next transformative track on the EP.

The music video for "How Do You Feel" (directed by Roosevelt Harris Jr.) finds brothers Dusty and Shannon jamming out on the outskirts of Frederick. With an open sky behind them, they've exited the hectic scenes depicted in the song, able to breathe and objectively reflect on the madness of modern society. In separate scenes, the band performs a collective act of rebellion in the slithery city—graffitiing a wall with the song title, prompting passersby to question their cycles. BlueNevada implores the viewer to take some time and ask themselves: "How Do You Feel" today?

