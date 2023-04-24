Collagen Sausage Casings Market Worth $2.4 billion by 2031 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global collagen sausage casings industry is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and migration to urban areas and technological advancements facilitate transportation.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Global collagen sausage casings market by Product Type (Edible and Non-Edible), End-User (Commercial and Household), and Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global collagen sausage casings industry generated $1.4 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The global collagen sausage casings market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and migration to urban areas and technological advancements facilitate transportation. However, the carcinogenic nature of processed meat hampers the growth of the collagen sausage casings market size since there is certain chemical such as haem present in red meat. On the other hand, growing preference for organic meat is presenting lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.4 billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 256 Segments covered Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rapid urbanization and migration to urban areas



Technological advancements facilitate transportation Opportunities Growing preference for organic meat Restraints Growing vegan population

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global collagen sausage casings market, since the government imposed strict lockdown rules in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This resulted in partial or complete closure of all manufacturing and processing units across the globe.

Hotels, restaurants, and cafes which are a significant part of the distribution channel of the processed meat market, were all forced to shut down their operations partially or completely during the COVID period.

Restrictions on the movement of animals within and across the country were imposed that badly hampered exports.

The edible segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the edible segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global collagen sausage casings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to various factors such as the growing demand for natural and organic food products, and increasing preference for meat-based snacks.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of -user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global collagen sausage casings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the higher penetration of food service providers, and restaurants. However, the households segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising trend of home cooking.

The B2B segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of the distribution channel, the B2B segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global collagen sausage casings market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increased popularity of HoReCa in developed markets like North America and Europe. However, the B2C segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is driven by factors such as convenience, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to customize sausages according to individual preferences.

The Asia-Pacific region to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global collagen sausage casings market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the surge in the working population, huge disposable income, and higher demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. The region has a growing food processing industry and a large number of small and medium-sized meat processors, which has further boosted the demand for collagen sausage casings.

Leading Market Players:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global collagen sausage casings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in Brazil. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

