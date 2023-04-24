SwamCam Pool Alarm is now certified to ASTM F2208 Standards for Pools

/EIN News/ -- SUFFERN, N.Y., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SwamCam is a revolutionary pool alarm camera system that is now certified to meet ASTM F2208 pool safety standards. The SwamCam pool alarm system can now be used as an approved alarm, to satisfy the requirements by many municipalities with pool codes that require home owners to install an alarm that meets the ASTM standards. We are proud of our development and build teams. They have done an outstanding job in developing a life-saving system that has already saved a few kids from potential accidents in a pool.



SwamCam is a unique pool alarm system that uses artificial intelligence to detect human motion. When a person is detected, an alarm sounds in 3 different places- at the pool, inside the house and remotely from a smartphone. It also has many customizable features and gives pool owners a new sense of control and peace of mind over their pool environment.

According to the National Safety Council, drowning is a leading cause of unintentional death for young children and a majority of child drownings at residential pools occur when children were not expected to be there. Our goal is to create high-functioning and robust products that can prevent accidents and save more lives.

Please visit www.theswamcam.com to learn more about this innovative technology. You may also contact us at (888) 679-2622 or info@theswamcam.com