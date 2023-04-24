Coalescing Agent Market is estimated to be US$ 2.0 billion by 2032; Rising the Demand for Performance of Liquid Formulations to Fuel Market Growth by 2022-2032. BY PMI

There were 2,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,124 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Covina, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalescing Agent softens the polymer and used in optimizing polymeric binder particles film formation process. Coalescing Agent works by reducing the surface tension of the liquid coating, which allows the latex particles to merge together more easily as the solvent evaporates and also help in reducing minimal formation temperature. Hydrophilic Coalescing Agent, Hydrophobic Coalescing Agent and Partially Water Soluble Coalescing Agent are different types of Coalescing Agent available with specific features and benefits.
Growing demand from automotive, construction and furniture wood industries has become major contribution in target market growth. Further, growing demand for high performance coatings in marine, coil and other industries is expected to fuel Coalescing Agent market growth in future.
Key Highlights:
Request Free Sample Copy:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1029
Analyst View:
Rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization with growing economic status has contributed in target market growth. Growing manufacturing industries across the globe to fulfill consumer needs has further facilitated the market growth. Coalescing agents help in reducing the amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted during the application of paints and coatings which in turn, is expected to fruitful the demand for Coalescing Agent market growth.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Coalescing Agent Market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. Coalescing Agent Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
Request PDF:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/1029
Scope of Report:
Global Coalescing Agents Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
Global Coalescing Agents Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
Request Customization:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/1029
Competitive Landscape:
Related Report:
Demulsifier Market- By Type (Water-Soluble, Oil Soluble, and Others), By Application (Lubricants, Oil Based Power Plants, Processing Crude Oil, Petroleum Refining, Sludge Oil Treatment, Pharmaceutical Industries, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market-By Types (Capsule, Tablet and Solution), By Application (Clinic, Hospital, and Drug Store), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2574 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com