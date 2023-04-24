Coalescing Agent Market is estimated to be US$ 2.0 billion by 2032; Rising the Demand for Performance of Liquid Formulations to Fuel Market Growth by 2022-2032. BY PMI

Coalescing Agent Market, By Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, Inks, and Personal Care Ingredients), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

/EIN News/ -- Covina, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalescing Agent softens the polymer and used in optimizing polymeric binder particles film formation process. Coalescing Agent works by reducing the surface tension of the liquid coating, which allows the latex particles to merge together more easily as the solvent evaporates and also help in reducing minimal formation temperature. Hydrophilic Coalescing Agent, Hydrophobic Coalescing Agent and Partially Water Soluble Coalescing Agent are different types of Coalescing Agent available with specific features and benefits.

Growing demand from automotive, construction and furniture wood industries has become major contribution in target market growth. Further, growing demand for high performance coatings in marine, coil and other industries is expected to fuel Coalescing Agent market growth in future.

Key Highlights:

In January 2023, Eastman Coalescent “Optifilm enhancer 400” (OE 400) received Green Seal verification and are safe for environmental and human health. New OE 400 product is of low odor and low VOC-emitting coalescent agent used in paint formation with exterior durability.

In February 2023, Kansai Helios Coatings GmbH, completed acquisition of CWS Lackfabrik GmbH a well-established paint manufacturer. This acquisition will strengthen the position of Kansai in paint and coatings market with expansion of its product portfolio.

Analyst View:

Rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization with growing economic status has contributed in target market growth. Growing manufacturing industries across the globe to fulfill consumer needs has further facilitated the market growth. Coalescing agents help in reducing the amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted during the application of paints and coatings which in turn, is expected to fruitful the demand for Coalescing Agent market growth.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Coalescing Agent Market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. Coalescing Agent Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Coalescing Agent Market is segmented into Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic.

Based on Application, Coalescing Agent Market is segmented into Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, Inks, and Personal Care Ingredients.

By Region, the Coalescing Agent Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of Report:

Global Coalescing Agents Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends Hydrophilic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Hydrophobic Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Global Coalescing Agents Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends Paints & Coatings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Adhesive & Sealants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Ink Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Personal Care Ingredients Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Competitive Landscape:

Arkema Group

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Elementis Plc

Synthomer Plc

Celanese Corporation

DowDuPont Inc

Croda International Plc

Cargill

Incorporated

