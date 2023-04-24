Kilo Health Partners with Optimove to Boost the User Experience for 5 Million Customers

/EIN News/ -- VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital health company and startup studio Kilo Health has started a partnership with Optimove, the first customer-led marketing platform to optimize and improve the customer experience across all 30 brands in Kilo Health's portfolio. Combined, the company provides digital health and wellness services to more than 5 million customers worldwide.



Optimove uses predictive customer analytics, AI-driven optimization, and omnichannel campaign orchestration to increase customer loyalty, engagement, retention, and customer lifetime value. Its clients include retail, gaming, and digital products, such as personal grooming brand Dollar Shave Club, jewelry manufacturer John Hardy, restaurant chain Papa John’s, or retail supplier Staples.

“Kilo Health’s customer base continues to grow each year. This partnership will help us increase the acquisition pace and support our customers on their journeys toward better health. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to health, and Optimove will enable us to provide the right kind of support to people who need a little bit of extra motivation to continue with their wellness program or choose the next steps after reaching their current milestones,” says Mantas Ratomskis, Head of Product Marketing at Kilo Health.

Kilo Health specializes in the development of digital health and health tech products primarily for the US market. The company's portfolio includes products that address chronic diseases, mental health issues, and help improve health overall.

"We are excited to partner with Kilo Health and help them unlock the full potential of their customer data. With Optimove's cutting-edge technology, Kilo Health will gain access to advanced customer segmentation, personalized messaging and all the marketing channels, and AI-powered predictive analytics. This will enable them to better understand their customers' needs and preferences, and deliver targeted and relevant communication that will resonate with their audience. We are looking forward to the challenge of working with their 30 health and wellness brands simultaneously," said Roy Wasserman, Director of Sales at Optimove.

