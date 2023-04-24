Commerce Ventures Announces the Promotion of New Partner, Vivek Krishnamurthy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA - Commerce Ventures Management, LLC, the leading early-stage, sector-focused venture firm focused on tech innovations in retail and financial services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Vivek Krishnamurthy to Partner.

Vivek joined Commerce Ventures in the summer of 2017 as an Associate, and was promoted to Principal in 2020. While Vivek focuses primarily on investments in FinTech and InsureTech, his hard work and dedication have proven invaluable to the firm's success in many areas. During his time at the firm, Vivek has been instrumental in finding, investing in and working closely with many of the firm's portfolio companies, including Bureau, Canary Technologies, Flueid, Mudflap, Zeal, and Zentist.

"We’re excited to announce Vivek’s promotion," said Dan Rosen, Founder of Commerce Ventures and the leader of the firm's FinTech investing activities. "Vivek has been a terrific contributor to our firm, portfolio companies, and the many friends and colleagues we work with in our industry. We are grateful to have Vivek on our team, and we're proud to call him Partner."

“Working with Vivek has been a pleasure,” said Sanjay Desai, CEO and co-founder of portfolio company, Mudflap. “He’s willing to roll up his sleeves and get involved with anything the business needs. He’s a no ego, level-headed partner who has an incredible knowledge of the FinTech ecosystem - I’d recommend to any founder building in financial services “

"I am honored to join the Commerce Ventures Partnership," said Vivek Krishnamurthy. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue working with such an incredible team of investors, and entrepreneurs, and am immensely grateful to CV’s team, investors, founders & friends for their years of support."

About Commerce Ventures

Commerce Ventures Management, LLC, based in San Francisco and whose website is commerce.vc, is the leading early-stage, sector-focused venture firm focused on tech innovations in retail and financial services. The firm has a proven track record of identifying and investing in companies that are transforming these industries, and its team of experienced investors is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build great companies. Since inception, Commerce Ventures has invested in category leaders like Bill.com, Forter, Grabango, Kin, Marqeta, Narvar, Mudflap, MX, Socure and Vestwell.

