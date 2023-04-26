Riverain’s ClearRead™ CT with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI) Now Part of UCSD Lung Health Initiative
University of California San Diego Deploys ClearRead™ CT with CVI for the Early Detection and Treatment of Lung CancerMIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverain Technologies, a medical device company revolutionizing chest imaging interpretation with its Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI), announced that the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Health added ClearRead™ CT with CVI to its lung health imaging services at UC San Diego Medical Center. ClearRead is the only proven CVI solution with unique suppression technology that provides an unimpaired view by removing the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses.
The chest is one of the most challenging anatomical regions for radiologists to interpret images because of complex anatomy and surrounding structures that can conceal disease and make it difficult to precisely characterize findings, which can result in suboptimal patient care pathways. ClearRead solutions with CVI move beyond background-impaired imaging interpretation, enabling the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. ClearRead CT with CVI works alongside standard CT images and can reduce missed nodules by 29 percent and reduce nodule search time by 26 percent.*
UCSD has implemented ClearRead CT’s Vessel Suppress, Detect, and Compare applications. Now UCSD radiologists have an unimpaired view within their existing workflow that enables them to correctly and quickly detect nodules with Certainty of Search™ (CoS).
“As UCSD expands its lung health program, adding ClearRead CT with CVI creates a more efficient and accurate imaging interpretation model,” says Steve Worrell, CEO of Riverain Technologies. “CVI enhances the management of all chest-related cases by allowing radiologists to see clearly to detect pulmonary nodules and interpret with certainty to eliminate delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses.”
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with CVI remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses.
This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
* Lo, S. B., Freedman, M. T., Gillis, L. B., White, C. S., & Mun, S. K. (2018). JOURNAL CLUB: Computer-Aided Detection of Lung Nodules on CT With a Computerized Pulmonary Vessel Suppressed Function. American Journal of Roentgenology, 210(3), 480–488. doi: 10.2214/ajr.17.18718.
