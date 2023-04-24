Bobo's Introduces New Pb&J Line: A Wholesome, Convenient Take On The Iconic Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

The New PB&J's Debut In Two Delicious Flavors - Strawberry And Grape - And Hit Shelves Nationwide This Month

LOVELAND, Colo., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bobo's, known for their delicious oat bars, oat bites and baked goods, proudly announces an entirely new snack line: PB&J's. The tasty and wholesome snacks are a reimagined, on-the-go and shelf-stable version of the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich loved by consumers young and old. Made with the highest quality whole grain oats and available in two distinctive flavors – Grape Jam and Strawberry Jam – Bobo's new PB&Js offer a convenient and scrumptious companion for travel, work, school or play.

"People love being reminded of their youth, and for many the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a cherished childhood staple," said Beryl Stafford, Founder at Bobo's. "We've reimagined the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a shelf stable version without the prep or the mess and it's easy to take anywhere. It's a trip down memory lane that can keep up with today's busy lifestyles."

Tapping into consumers' nostalgic tastes, the new PB&J line is a nutritious twist on a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Each PB&J boasts jam filling encased in a peanut-buttery oat crust made with 17g of whole grain oats. The combination results in remarkable taste and texture that elicits a familiar, yet entirely new peanut butter and jelly experience.

The new PB&J line is also gluten-free, vegan, soy-free and certified kosher, catering to various dietary needs and preferences. The new snacks are shelf-stable and individually wrapped, easily stored for convenient use for packed lunches, picnics, bike rides, hikes or quick bites on-the-go, at work or at home.

The announcement comes just one month after the debut of its new Dipp'd Bar line and two months after the announcement of its new Protein Bar line, as the company continues to show strong growth and momentum following its recent move to a brand new, wind powered facility in Loveland, CO in late 2022.

"It's been an exciting few months for us and we're particularly thrilled about this latest innovation," said TJ McIntyre, CEO at Bobo's. "Shelf stable PB&J's has always been a category in which we know we can thrive and it's very rewarding to finally bring this entirely new line to market."

Bobo's new PB&J line is currently available nationwide. For more information about Bobo's delicious and nutritious products, please visit eatbobos.com.

About Bobo's

Bobo's has been making people everywhere feel like family with fresh-baked, wholesome snacks since 2003 when BOBO and her mother decided to whip up their favorite homemade oat bar recipe in their Boulder, CO kitchen. Today, the Bobo's family of products include the original oat bars and has expanded with Oat Bites, Stuff'd Bites, Nut-Butter Filled Bars, Toaster Pastries, Protein Bars, Dipp'd bars and now PB&J's that can be found in natural and conventional grocers around the country. Every healthy Bobo's treat is still 100% gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO certified. To learn more about Bobo's and how the brand stays committed to feeding everyone like family, visit ww.eatbobos.com or follow @eatbobos on social media.

