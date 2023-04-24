Healthfirst Affiliate SMC Partners Relaunches as Digital Health Company Hyphen

Hyphen, the technology company creating connected-care, today officially unveiled its new brand identity, reflecting a strategic repositioning around healthcare's digital future. Formerly known as SMC Partners, Hyphen's new brand emphasizes the company's focus on leveraging technology to create a connected and collaborative healthcare system. The Hyphen platform enables health plans, providers, and community organizations to share real-time data and work together around their shared populations to deliver high-quality, value-driven care.

"What healthcare entities need right now is a practical way to work together to deliver value-driven care to their patients, members, and communities," said Scott Cleary, President, Hyphen. "We've evolved in response to this demand, and the Hyphen brand reflects that evolution. With Hyphen, health plans, providers, and community organizations can efficiently and equitably address the collective needs of the people they serve by connecting them to the physical, behavioral, and social support services that meet their needs."

As a subsidiary of HF Management Services, LLC, Hyphen was built using value-based care insights and experience gained throughout Healthfirst's 30-year history of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers. Hyphen knows that data sharing is critical for reducing administrative burdens, closing care gaps, and providing the necessary support for traditionally underserved populations such as Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

"At the center of Hyphen is a commitment to make healthcare easier for all who provide that care. Our platform organizes information around the consumer and shares it in the tools and workflows healthcare providers are already using, such as electronic health records and practice management tools," said GT Sweeney, the chief information officer of Healthfirst, a New York insurer currently using Hyphen to collaborate with provider and community partners. "When disparate data are available from a single source and actionable in a provider's natural workflow, the possibilities for collaboration, proactive care coordination, and improved population health management are endless."

Hyphen serves healthcare providers, health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and community-based clinical and social services organizations. By presenting a complete picture of health and aligning care coordination activities, Hyphen makes it possible to incentivize high-quality, high-value care and ensure accurate reimbursement for providers and community organizations.

"Through our work with Hyphen, we are better equipped to provide a connected care experience and give clinical teams a more complete picture of patient care needs, outside of traditional in-clinic offerings," said Sami Boshut, the chief information officer of MediSys Health Network, a nonprofit health system based in Queens, New York, and a Healthfirst partner. "This collaboration with Hyphen strengthens our efforts to create a more equitable health system for the diverse communities we serve, and to be a true partner in care delivery."

