Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,069 in the last 365 days.

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - John Mulvihill, President, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF XLVE and open the market.

The Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF provides exposure to an actively managed portfolio of U.S. Health Care stocks, selected from the S&P 500 Health Care Index. Option-based strategies and modest leverage (up to 25%)  are utilized to provide unitholders with enhanced monthly distributions and capital appreciation potential. U.S dollar exposure is hedged back to Canadian dollars.

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc is a Canadian Investment Manager specializing in enhanced yield equity strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers of option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of 6 portfolio managers have over 140 years of experience working together. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/24/c5613.html

You just read:

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Opens the Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more