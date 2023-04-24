Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - John Mulvihill, President, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc., and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF XLVE and open the market.

The Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF provides exposure to an actively managed portfolio of U.S. Health Care stocks, selected from the S&P 500 Health Care Index. Option-based strategies and modest leverage (up to 25%) are utilized to provide unitholders with enhanced monthly distributions and capital appreciation potential. U.S dollar exposure is hedged back to Canadian dollars.

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc is a Canadian Investment Manager specializing in enhanced yield equity strategies. The firm was founded in 1995, making it one of the oldest and most experienced managers of option-related strategies in Canada. The current team of 6 portfolio managers have over 140 years of experience working together. The firm services retail, high net worth and institutional clients through mutual funds, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange