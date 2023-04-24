Rich Nuts Goes All In for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Partners with TCAF to Help Spread Awareness and Support Early Detection

Rich Nuts, the premium brand of sprouted nuts, has partnered with the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation (TCAF) to promote Testicular Cancer Awareness Month in April 2023.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (PRWEB) April 24, 2023

Rich Nuts, the premium brand of sprouted nuts, has partnered with the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation (TCAF) to promote Testicular Cancer Awareness Month in April 2023. This partnership aims to bring light to a very serious issue in a light-hearted and fun way.

During the month of April 2023, Rich Nuts will donate 10% of every sale directly to TCAF to help support their mission of raising awareness about testicular cancer and promoting early detection. Additionally, all Rich Nuts shipments during April will include a prevention card with information on testing to help spread awareness of testicular cancer and its warning signs.

"At Rich Nuts, we are committed to promoting a healthy diet and lifestyle but also to spreading awareness about important health issues," said Richard Pauwels, founder of Rich Nuts. "We are thrilled to partner with the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation to help raise awareness about testicular cancer and support their important work. Our nuts are important!

"Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in males between the ages of 15 and 44. It is a highly treatable cancer, but early detection is crucial. By partnering with TCAF, Rich Nuts hopes to help promote awareness about the importance of regular testing for testicular cancer.

"Until October 26, 2007, I was a mother, a wife, and a mortgage banker. On that day, however, my life was changed in immeasurable ways. That was the day my son's battle with testicular cancer began at the early age of 13," explained Kim Jones, founder of the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation. "I wondered why I, along with countless others, was unaware that testicular cancer was such a common diagnosis in young men. We are very excited to partner with Rich Nuts to promote Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. This partnership will help us reach a broader audience and spread awareness about testicular cancer prevention and early detection.

"For more information about Rich Nuts and the partnership with TCAF, visit https://richnuts.com/ or https://www.testicularcancerawarenessfoundation.org/.

