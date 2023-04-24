William Blair's Investment in Equities Business Gains Momentum

Equities Team Expands Regional Sales Strength in U.S.; Adds Paul Ordinario, Chris Stella as Managing Directors

William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today the addition of two senior hires in the firm's equities group. Paul Ordinario joins as managing director, south regional sales manager, and Chris Stella will serve as managing director in equity institutional sales out of New York.

"I am thrilled to welcome Paul and Chris to our growing equities team," said Scott McLaughlin, head of equities at William Blair. "William Blair continues to invest substantially in our equities business, bolstering our global capabilities to deliver unparalleled service and expertise to clients."

Drawing on a career spanning more than 25 years, Ordinario will serve as William Blair's south regional sales manager. Ordinario was most recently at Truist Securities, where he served as managing director, and his experience includes senior equities positions at Guggenheim Securities, Lazard Capital Markets, and Cowen and Company. Ordinario received his M.A. and B.S. degrees in economics from Southern Methodist University.

"I am honored to join William Blair and contribute to the growth of the global equities team," Ordinario said. "As the firm's south regional sales manager, I look forward to cultivating and strengthening our relationships with institutional investors in this dynamic and rapidly expanding market."

Stella joins William Blair with more than 14 years of experience and will focus on building further institutional relationships for the firm in the Northeast. Throughout his career, Stella has focused his coverage on a mix of risk arbitration, event-driven investing, and traditional fundamental accounts. Based in New York, he also joins from Truist, where he spent seven years in equity sales, and has held equities roles with Guggenheim, Lazard, Barclay's Capital, and Lehman Brothers. Stella received his political science degree from the University of Georgia.

"William Blair's equities team has earned an enviable reputation as a trusted partner to institutional investors seeking to invest in growth-oriented companies," stated Stella. "I am delighted to join this esteemed team and leverage my experience and relationships to drive exceptional results for our clients."

This continues a period of sustained momentum for William Blair's equities group, which recently launched its Private Shares Trading practice with the addition of Anthony Frascotti as head of private shares trading, and managing directors Matt Giunta and Julian Gendels. In December, the firm announced the addition of five senior equities hires—managing directors Keith Peterson and Glen Sulam on the firm's trading desk and Stephen Fahy, Chris Mullin, and Daryl Weber, all managing directors in equity sales.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005598/en/