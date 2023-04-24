InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Adhesive Patch For Glucose Monitor (LAX-1513)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son is a type 1 diabetic and I saw firsthand the difficulty of keeping a CGM sensor in place using ineffective existing adhesive patches, so I invented an improved model," said an inventor from Simi Valley, CA. "My design would secure the monitor in place for improved peace of mind for the full 10 days."

This patent-pending, convenient and effective design fulfills the need for an improved means to secure continuous glucose monitor sensors. Its practical and durable construction would make it an outstanding contender over other existing adhesive options. By adhering strongly to the skin in a non-irritable fashion, it would enhance comfort and safety by providing accurate and reliable glucose level monitoring, and reduce worry related to the device falling off the wearer's body for 10 days. Patch stays on securely regardless of weather conditions or physical activity.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1513, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

