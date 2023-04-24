ATV Crash on Beach Road in Windsor

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nick Masucci

603-271-3361

April 24, 2023

Windsor, NH – On Friday, April 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a single ATV crash resulting in serious injuries in the town of Windsor. A nearby Conservation Officer, the Hillsborough Police Department, Hillsborough Fire and EMS, and Henniker Fire and EMS responded to the crash. After investigating the scene and speaking to witnesses of the crash, it was determined that a 14-year-old male had been operating an unregistered ATV with a 15-year-old male passenger. The ATV was traveling at a high rate of speed on Beach Road when the operator failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control. This resulted in the ATV leaving the road and striking a tree. Both minors were thrown from the machine during the crash.

The operator of the ATV sustained serious and life threatening injuries and his passenger sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both juveniles were transported from the scene by ambulance to Concord Hospital for treatment. It was later learned that both minors were staying locally with friends and family and were using the ATV to “get around.” It is believed that if these individuals had been wearing helmets, their injuries would have been far less severe.

Excessive speed, inexperience, and lack of personal protective equipment are considered to be factors in this investigation. The owner of the ATV is facing violation level charges for allowing the minor to illegally operate an Off Highway Recreational Vehicle (OHRV). No further information available at this time.