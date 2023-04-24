Submit Release
MK Nature Center bridge will be closed April 24-28

The main bridge at Fish and Game's MK Nature Center in Boise will be closed April 24-28 for a construction project. During this time, the main bridge will be closed to visitor access for replacement of the railing.

As an added safety precaution, the nature center grounds will be closed during evening hours beginning at 5 p.m. The grounds will re-open at 8 a.m. each morning during the project although the bridge will remain closed.

“We appreciate your patience during this time,” said MK Nature Center Superintendent Vicky Runnoe. “Visitor safety is a priority. Closing the grounds in the evening will help ensure that this construction area is not accidently accessed.”

For more information, check out the MK Nature Center's webpage or give them a call at (208) 334-2225.

