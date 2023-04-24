New Studies Reveal Power of AM/FM Radio in Cars

/EIN News/ -- More than 82 million Americans listen to AM Radio Each Month



57% of the AM Radio Audience Listens to News/Talk Stations, Where Americans Turn for Breaking Local News

One out of Three American AM/FM Radio Listeners are Reached Monthly by AM Radio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) | Westwood One’s Audio Active Group® today released a brand-new comprehensive analysis of listening data from the Nielsen Fall 2022 Survey, MRI Simmons, Edison Research's "Share of Ear," and Advertiser Perceptions that reveal 82 million reasons to keep AM radio in vehicles, illustrating why AM/FM radio is still the queen of the road.

The Nielsen Fall 2022 survey reveals:

82,346,800 Americans listen to AM radio monthly;

57% of the AM radio audience listens to News/Talk stations, the very outlets that Americans turn to in times of crisis and breaking local news.

One out of three American AM/FM radio listeners are reached monthly by AM radio.



Additionally, Edison Research's "Share of Ear" indicates:

AM/FM radio dominates listening in the car with an 88% share of ad-supported audio;

AM/FM radio’s near-90 share of in-car ad-supported audio has been steady as a rock for the last six years;

AM/FM radio’s ad-supported shares in the car are dominant across all demographics, even among 18-34s;

‘Perception’ vs. ‘reality’: Agencies and advertisers underestimate AM/FM radio shares and overestimate Pandora and Spotify audiences. (‘Perception’ from Advertiser Perceptions data)

Finally, MRI Simmons shows:

Ford owners represent 20% of all U.S. AM radio listeners and are more likely to listen to AM radio

“AM stations serve very unique, targeted constituencies and represent many languages and voices,” said Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media. “As automobile manufacturers consider eliminating AM radio, it’s important to underscore that the AM dial is one of the most diverse media platforms in the world. Why would we eliminate this variety from the car?”

The full study can be found here. This information is available on the blog as part of Cumulus Media’s commitment to share insights and research findings with the marketing community.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it.

