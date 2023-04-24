Questex’s StreamTV Show Announces the 2023 StreamTV Awards Finalists

Winners to be Revealed June 12 at StreamTV Awards Dinner in Denver, During the StreamTV Show

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Stream TV Show today announces the finalists for the inaugural StreamTV Awards program, which celebrate and honor the innovators and leaders that are making a difference in driving viewership, revenue growth and elevating their brands and organizations.



The finalists were chosen based on innovation, engagement, leadership, strategy, engagement, audience, revenue and partnerships.

Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Technology, Media & Telecom said, “We’re delighted to honor the remarkable progress in the streaming television industry and shine a light on the exceptional talent of the executives behind the scenes and the FAST Channels and platforms who are leading the way. Congratulations to the finalists and many thanks to the panel of judges for their hard work in making this year's competition a success. We look forward to gathering the industry to see who comes out on top.”

The 2023 finalists:

Advertising Executive of the Year

Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

Paige Bilins, SVP, Product Management, Magnite

Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Advertising Sales & Advanced Advertising, Warner Bros Discovery



Marketing Executive of the Year

Dan Robbins, VP Marketing and Partner Solutions, Roku

Elizabeth Buhn, VP Platform & Content Marketing, VIZIO

Nicole Parlapiano, Chief Marketing Officer, Tubi

Aileen Del Cid, Head of Marketing, Samsung TV Plus

Programming Executive of the Year

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi

Scott Reich, SVP of Programming, Pluto TV

Craig Junner, SVP, Programming & Content Strategy, Global Media, Blue Ant Media



Content Partnerships Executive of the Year – Distribution

Regina Breslin, Head of Global Content Distribution, Roku

Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, VIZIO

Dave Bernath, Head of Strategic Content Partnerships, Wurl

Julio Sobral, SVP US & Latin America Global Networks, Blue Ant Media

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year - Acquisition

Jennifer Vaux, VP, Content Acquisition & Programming, The Roku Channel

Samuel Harowitz, Vice President, Content Acquisitions & Partnerships, Tubi

Amy Kuessner - Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships | Paramount Streaming

Stefanie Zuroff, Director of Business Development & Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus

CEO of the Year

Tom Ryan, President & CEO, Paramount Streaming

Byron Allen, CEO, Allen Media Group

Bill Rouhana, Chairman and CEO, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment



FAST Channel of the Year

Love Nature

Love Stories TV

MagellanTV Now

Revry

Shout TV

Vevo Pop

Product and Technology Executive of the Year

Chris Ambrozic, VP & GM, TiVo Discovery Solutions

Jason Nealis, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations, Astound Broadband

Vibol Hou, EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Paramount Streaming

Vijay Sajja, Founder & CEO, Evergent, Inc.

Streaming Platform of the Year

Atmosphere

Pluto TV

Roku

Samsung TV Plus

Tubi



2023 Emerging Leaders

Shaheen Sayani, Head of Content Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus

Kris-Ann Panzella, Senior Digital Account Executive, Warner Bros. Discovery

Mike Lockyer, Head of Digital & Social Content, Fubo Corporate and Fubo Sports

Paige Sherman, Director, Digital Video Programming, Shout! TV™

Thomas John Byrnes, Director of Product, Paramount+

Pearlie Oni, Head of People, Philo

The judging panel included experts from the Streaming Television Industry.

The winners will be announced at the StreamTV Awards Dinner on June 12 at the Westin Westminster in Denver, CO, as part of the StreamTV Show, which takes place June 12-14 in Denver.

