Toll Brothers Announces New Boutique Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Greenville, South Carolina

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Wrenfield, is coming to the Piedmont, South Carolina area in fall 2023. Wrenfield is a boutique luxury home community featuring just 32 estate-sized home sites located 11 miles from Downtown Greenville with convenient access to South Carolina Highway 81 and Interstate Highway 85.



Wrenfield offers the space and serenity of estate-sized home sites in a quiet setting that is easily accessible to Downtown Greenville. Featuring an array of single-family home designs with modern, open floor plans, Wrenfield brings Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship to this tranquil locale. The community is close to sought-after schools and abundant opportunities for fun and recreation, from parks and trails to the popular Powdersville YMCA just steps from the community. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment.

Toll Brothers will offer one- and two-story home designs with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages at Wrenfield. The bright, open concept home designs will feature well-appointed kitchens, loft spaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more.

“With only 32 home sites, floor plans designed for today’s buyers, and highly desirable schools, Wrenfield offers residents an intimate community experience near all the conveniences they desire,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Toll Brothers interest list for Wrenfield is currently forming. For more information, call (866) 232-1717 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

