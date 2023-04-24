Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Investors With Losses Exceeding $250K of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed Norfolk Southern Corporation ("Norfolk Southern" or the "Company") (NYSE: NSC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Norfolk securities between October 28, 2020 and March 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nsc.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, had led to the Company suffering increased train derailments and a materially increased risk of future derailments; (2) the Company's PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, was part of a culture of increased risk-taking at the expense of reasonable safety precautions due to the Company’s near-term focus solely on profits; (3) the Company's PSR, including its use of longer, heavier trains staffed by fewer personnel, rendered the Company more vulnerable to train derailments and train derailments with potentially more severe human, financial, legal, and environmental consequences; (4) the Company's capital spending and replacement programs were designed to prioritize profits over the Company’s ability to provide safe, efficient, and reliable rail transportation services; (5) the Company's lobbying efforts had undermined the Company’s ability to provide safe, efficient, and reliable rail transportation services; (6) the Company's commitment to reducing operating expenses as part of its PSR goals undermined worker safety and the Company’s purported “commitment to an injury free workplace” because the Company’s PSR plan prioritized reducing expenses through fewer personnel, longer trains, and less spending on safety training, technology, and equipment such as hot bearing wayside detectors (a/k/a “hotboxes”) and acoustic sensors; (7) the Company's rail services were, as a result of its adoption of PSR principles, more susceptible to accidents that could cause serious economic and bodily harm to the Company, the Company’s workers, the Company’s customers, third parties, and the environment; (8) the Company had failed to put in place responsive practices and procedures to minimize the threat to communities in the event that these communities suffered the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous and toxic materials; and (9) as a result, defendants’ Class Period statements detailed above regarding the safety of Norfolk Southern’s operations were materially false and/or misleading.

