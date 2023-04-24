Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size Worth USD 3.02 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of obesity is a major factor driving revenue growth

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size – USD 1.88 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Integration of minimally invasive techniques in bariatric surgery” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Bariatric Surgery Devices market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Bariatric Surgery Devices market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Bariatric Surgery Devices market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The global bariatric surgery devices market size reached USD 1.88 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Bariatric surgery is a specific type of weight-loss procedure that is performed on the digestive system. The goal of this therapy is to treat a comorbid condition that is connected to morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery devices change the gastrointestinal tract by reducing the quantity of food that can be absorbed by the stomach and the amount of nutrients that can be absorbed by the intestinal system.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Standard Bariatrics

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson

Aspire Bariatrics

GI Dynamics

TransEnterix

USGI Medical

Apollo Endosurgery

Inc

Olympus

Mediflex Surgical Product

EnteroMedics

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB)

Adjustable Gastric Band (AGB)

Others

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Minimally invasive devices

Non-invasive devices

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The research study on the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

