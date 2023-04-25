Royal Ambulance Leads Industry with Collaborative, First-Of-Its-Kind Recruitment and Talent Development Program

Royal Ambulance EMTs meet with Oakland Fire Department Mentors at base
SAN LEANDRO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Ambulance is excited to officially announce the Royal Ambulance Career Bridge Program™, a first-of-its-kind recruitment and talent development initiative that aligns team members’ individual growth goals with on-the-job experience and downstream agencies.
The program takes a collaborative approach to developing young healthcare leaders while addressing one of the most pressing EMS issues - staffing. Rather than adopting a siloed, competitive, non-collaborative mentality, Royal is doubling down on its employee-first, innovative, and open-minded vision.
“By deeply understanding the needs of our team members, and our local healthcare ecosystem, we’ve identified a candidate pool and culturally-aligned organizations that benefit from a high-touch, creative approach to professional development and recruitment.” - Steve Grau, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Ambulance
Following the launch of Cohort #1 with The Berkley Fire Department, the program has since grown to include 3 additional healthcare and public safety partners: HCA's Regional Medical Center, The Oakland Fire Department, and Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley.
“Our Public Safety and Healthcare collaborators clearly see the value in our cross-agency approach to investing in downstream candidate education and mentoring”, explains Grau.
This program is founded on an understanding of generational needs and interests and takes a fresh look at supporting team members' motivations.
“With a generation of employees who are acutely aware of their personal brands and spend time developing their online presence, we need to rethink how we champion their stories and elevate them to success.” Eric Liddle, Director of Marketing, Royal Ambulance
Liddle goes on to say, “Our offering must mirror the personal and professional brands of our team members, and that means a radical stance toward supporting individuality.”
The Royal Ambulance Career Bridge Program™ was designed using team member feedback to elevate opportunities where they were inaccessible for most. Each of its 4 Cohorts has been enhanced by listening to and implementing candidate feedback.
The program has successfully enrolled 3 Candidate groups and is currently enrolling it's 4th - set to kick off in the Summer of 2023.
If you or your organization is interested in getting involved, please email CareerBridgeProgram@RoyalAmbulance.com
*The Career Bridge Program application is only available to current full-time team members. If you are not working with Royal but would like to join a future cohort, the first step is to apply directly through the Royal Ambulance Careers Page.
