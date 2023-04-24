Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2028

Rising need for improvement of security and safety in intelligent buildings is driving market revenue growth

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size – USD 72.69 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – High demand from North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies (IBAT) market size is expected to reach USD 125.74 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rising need for improvement of security and safety in intelligent buildings is driving intelligent building automation technologies market revenue growth.

IBAT accentuates a multidisciplinary effort to integrate and optimize the building structures, systems, services, and management in order to create a cost effective and environment-friendly product for the occupants. It provides a flexible, effective, comfortable and secure environment to the owner, operator, and occupant. It offers different kind of smart technologies to ensure the user’s safety and convenience such as functionality checks and detector service for fire and life safety, utility monitoring (electricity/water/gas/oil) for preventing accidents, lighting back-up generation, and others. IBAT is experiencing high demand in international market owing to this.

To regulate and manage building operations including lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, security, and other systems, intelligent building automation technologies are used. These innovations aim to boost a building's overall performance, occupant comfort, and energy efficiency. They automate and enhance building functions using sensors, actuators, and software algorithms. Intelligent building automation technologies can also give building managers real-time data and insights, empowering them to make data-driven choices that can enhance the building's performance and sustainability over time. In today's world of quick change, these technologies are a must for designing smart, sustainable, and comfortable buildings.

Get Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/966

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2021, Azbil Corporation announced development of new digital solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data. The company is receiving the support of Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to boost growth of smart city projects in Singapore. This project is expected to drive IBAT market revenue growth in Singapore.

Hardware segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing demand for various hardware equipment, such as actuators, sensors, controllers, and others. Multi-layered smart hardware solutions ensure high quality of service and cost-reduction by reducing energy consumption. It also helps in managing Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems through automated control.

Commercial segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid adoption of IBAT solutions in large commercial sites. Demand for IBAT systems is growing rapidly among various sites, including industrial zones, shopping malls, offices, and seaports owing to its cost and energy efficiency. Moreover, deployment of intelligent building solution in such commercial areas help in improving spatial management and overall maintenance.

In the next section of the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell, Inc., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, and Ingersoll Rand.

To obtain all-inclusive information, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-building-automation-technologies-market

Furthermore, the report divides the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented global intelligent building automation technologies market on the basis of type, product, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Service

Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Facility Management Systems

Security Systems

Life Safety Systems

Building Energy Management Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/966

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market.

Overview of the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies industry

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/966

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Micro Needle Patch Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/news/health/micro-needle-patch-market-dynamics-size-regional-analysis-key-highlights-scope-and-forecast-to-2028-emergen-research-2913666.html

Cloud Database Security Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/tech/cloud-database-security-market-recent-developments-and-growth-strategies-adopted-by-players-with-revenue-insights-2913674.html

Metaverse In Education Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/tech/metaverse-in-education-market-size-landscape-industry-analysis-business-outlook-current-and-future-growth-to-2030-2913675.html

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/news/intelligent-building-automation-technologies-market-swot-analysis-latest-innovations-emerging-trends-industry-size-growth-outlook-and-forecast-2028-2913676.html

Development And Operations Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/tech/development-and-operations-market-size-2021-share-industry-growing-rapidly-with-recent-demand-trends-development-revenue-and-forecast-to-2028-2913678.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.