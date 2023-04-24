Radio Pluggers Presents: It's War from Swedish-born musician, songwriter and producer Hugo Zerace

It's War from Swedish-born musician, songwriter and producer Hugo Zerace
Track Title: It's War
Genre: Pop / EDM / Dance
Launch Date: 21st April 2023
ISRC Code: TCAGY2358114
ÅLAND ISLANDS, FINLAND, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hugo Zerace is a Swedish-born musician, songwriter and music producer based on the Åland Islands, Finland.
After pursuing a career in business, Hugo returned to his love of music and writing following the Russian attack on Ukraine. He is currently working on a book about the terrors of war through the eyes of people on the Ukrainian side. His upcoming album is a soundtrack to the book and captures the emotions of the characters in the story.
Hugo's first single, "It's War," is a melodramatic anthem to the soundtrack. It tells the story of one of the book's main characters who must go to war to protect his country, Ukraine. The underlying tragedy of the character's situation is clearly heard in the song.
As a songwriter, Hugo is schooled in the music of the 60s, 70s and 80s. He typically writes songs in this style before reproducing them into a more contemporary sound.
Keep an eye out for his upcoming album and book release, both of which promise to be powerful and thought-provoking works of art.
Contact Hugo Zerace at hugozerace@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.