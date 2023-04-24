Cryptocurrency Market Booming Worldwide with Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Upcoming Trend and Future Scope by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness regarding benefits of cryptocurrencies over fiat currencies is a significant factor driving global cryptocurrency market revenue growth

Cryptocurrency Market Size – USD 927.4 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends – Increasing use of cryptocurrencies in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cryptocurrency market size is expected to reach USD 2411.0 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.1% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising awareness regarding benefits of cryptocurrencies over fiat currencies is a primary factor driving market revenue growth. There are various advantages for using top cryptocurrencies over traditional fiat currencies such as decentralized system, user security and privacy, and fast payments. Despite perception, cryptocurrencies are highly efficient and convenient to utilize, especially for regular financial transactions.

Digital wallets are wherein cryptocurrencies are kept, monitored, refilled, and used. In addition, cryptocurrency wallet can be downloaded directly on smartphones and personal computers, allowing easy access and usability. In contrast to fee for transferring money from a digital wallet to a bank account, transaction cost with cryptocurrencies is very minimal and transactions can be completed at any time and there are no limitations on purchasing and withdrawals.

Cryptographic methods are used to safeguard and authenticate transactions, as well as to regulate the generation of new units, in a particular sort of digital currency known as cryptocurrency. The market's demand for cryptocurrencies determines their value, and they are run independently of central banks and governments.

In order to validate and process transactions, powerful computers must solve challenging mathematical puzzles in a process known as mining. The cryptocurrency's newly minted units are given to miners as payment.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

The report covers the following companies-

Microsoft Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Ripple, Bitfury Group Limited, Alphapoint, NVIDIA Corporation, BitGo, and Amazon.com.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 2 June 2022, Bitstamp launched its Earn product to U.S. customers, allowing customers to earn interest on staking Ethereum and Algorand. This product is meant to be a turn-key Ethereum (ETH) and Algorand (ALGO) staking solution. Investors fund their Bistamp accounts and then collect staking rewards. For its part, Bitstamp takes a fee on the yield customers earn.

The hardware segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its high performance and high hash rate while mining a specific coin. A high hashrate is crucial since it is a key metric for identifying strength and, more importantly, security of a blockchain network. Higher the hashrate more difficult it is for malicious agents to disrupt network and more machines dedicated by honest miners for finding next block.

The mining segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. By resolving difficult cryptographic equations, new cryptocurrency currencies are created through mining. The person or individual that mines cryptocurrencies is referred to as a miner. Validating cryptocurrency transactions on a block chain network and keeping them in a distribution ledger are both tasks involved in mining. When someone makes a bitcoin investment, the transaction information is recorded in a digital ledger.

In addition to encouraging profitable returns, this particular research offering is poised to build on the historical growth outcomes of report readers, future growth prognostics, as well as a sufficient understanding of growth starters. This highly competitive study provides extensive information on market growth prognosis and trajectory, as well as a detailed overview of the competitive spectrum and an in-depth understanding of dynamic segmentation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cryptocurrency market based on offering, process, type, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field=Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Wallet

Software

Mining Platform

Coin Wallet

Exchange

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Mining

Solo Mining

Pool Mining

Cloud Mining

Transaction

Exchange

Wallet

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Ripple

Dashcoin

Litecoin

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Trading

E-Commerce & Retail

Peer-to-Peer Payment

Remittance

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Cryptocurrency Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

