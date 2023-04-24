Transportation Management System Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Growth Trends and Opportunities with CAGR of 19.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Cloud-based SaaS solutions to drive the market is a significant factor driving the global transportation management system market revenue growth

Transportation Management System Market Size – USD 9.26 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.1%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Transportation Management System (TMS) market size is expected to reach USD 44.96 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 19.1% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of transportation management system. One such advancement is Small Parcel Shipping (SPS) integration. Looking back at logistics and supply chain technology, it was only lately that certain transportation management systems started to incorporate parcels (small packets).

TMS concentrated on Over-The-Road (OTR) in the 2000s, with Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) and Full Truckload (TL) as the main modes of transportation, eliminating alternatives for shipping by sea, air, rail, and intermodal. In order to better serve clients, next-generation TMS solutions address these issues by providing accurate and immediate pricing quotes with a variety of delivery options, integrated label printing, tracking, and invoicing.

The Transportation Management System Market Report contains current and future technical and financial industry data. The report provides a detailed analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, and the competitive landscape. In addition, this report examines all the key factors influencing the growth of the global market, including the supply and demand scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Research indicates the widespread use of both primary and secondary data sources.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 18 May 2020, the 9.3 versions of the SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) and SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM) applications were released, according to SAP SE. The SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM) and SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) programs will now be accessible in the 9.3 editions, according to a statement from SAP SE. By adding transit warehousing options for service providers who combine warehousing and transportation at logistics hubs, these updates improve integration between logistics processes.

The solutions segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using transportation management system solutions has various advantages. Better customer service, increased warehouse productivity, tracking deliveries, inventory control, and cheaper shipping costs are just a few advantages of transportation management system solutions. The current TMS technology provides for complete supply chain transparency. A major benefit is having access to and real-time visibility into all other integrated systems data. Logistical managers are better equipped to expect possible problems and act more quickly and effectively. This maintains a high level of client satisfaction without sacrificing efficiency or performance.

In the next section of the Transportation Management System market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Oracle, SAP, Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., e2open, LLC., Trimble Inc., WiseTech Global, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., MercuryGate , Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Furthermore, the report divides the Transportation Management System market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global transportation management system market on the basis of component, transportation mode, deployment type, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solutions

Planning & Execution

Order Management

Audit, Payment, and Claims

Analytics & Reporting

Routing & Tracking

Services

Consulting

Integration & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Retail

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Government

Other Verticals

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Transportation Management System market.

Overview of the Transportation Management System Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Transportation Management System industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

