T.O. Plastics Celebrates 75 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Sustainability

T.O. Plastics celebrates 75th anniversary with limited-edition logo and newly installed monument sign at Clearwater, Minnesota manufacturing facility.
Leading plastic thermoforming manufacturer in North America continues to grow and serve horticulture, life sciences, and industrial markets.
CLEARWATER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- T.O. Plastics, Inc., a leading thermoforming manufacturer, is proud to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 1948, T.O. Plastics has been committed to delivering the highest quality thermoformed trays and design services in the horticulture, life sciences, and industrial markets.
Over the past seven and a half decades, T.O. Plastics has grown to become a respected industry leader, known for its innovative products, exceptional customer service, and commitment to excellence. Today, the company is ranked among the top 100 thermoformers in North America and serves customers globally, and has earned a reputation for delivering reliable, high-quality products and services.
T.O. Plastics is focused on environmental responsibility through using recycled materials and manufacturing with minimal waste. By reclaiming millions of pounds of plastic each year, the company reduces the amount of waste in landfills and conserves natural resources. Meanwhile, operating with nearly zero waste means T.O. Plastics is minimizing its environmental impact by finding ways to reuse or repurpose all materials used in the manufacturing process. This commitment to sustainability is a key objective of designing packaging to be as environmentally friendly as possible.
As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, T.O. Plastics is recognizing their employees, customers, and communities it serves. These initiatives include a limited-edition logo, employee and customer appreciation events, and community giveback and involvement.
"We are incredibly proud to be celebrating our 75th anniversary," said Paul Meschke, President of T.O. Plastics. "Over the years, we have worked hard to build a company that is known for its commitment to excellence, and for delivering innovative products that exceed our customers' expectations. Our team is excited to celebrate this milestone with our employees, customers, partners, and communities. We look forward to continuing to grow for many more years to come."
As T.O. Plastics looks to the future, it remains committed to its core values of Safety First, Environmental Responsibility, Quality, and GRIT (Great People, Results, Integrity, and Tenacity). Under the ownership and financial stability of Otter Tail Corporation, the company is well-positioned to continue to lead the thermoforming industry for many years to come.
For more information about T.O. Plastics and its 75th anniversary celebration, please visit www.toplastics.com.
