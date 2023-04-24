Orthopedic Digit Implants Market: A Look at the Industry's Segments and Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

Advancements in technology and rising awareness about benefits of orthopedic digit implants are key factors driving market revenue growth

USD 97.0 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Growing popularity of robotic-assisted surgery for orthopedic digit implants” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's most recent study, “Global Orthopedic Digit Implants Market - Forecast to 2032", provides a comprehensive analysis of current and potential developments in the global Orthopedic Digit Implants market. Over the subsequent years, the report The report takes into account both the recent history and the current circumstances. The research offers comprehensive details on growth drivers, chances, profitable business prospects, promising growth regions, and projected growth rates through 2027. The current COVID-19 pandemic's movement restrictions and lockdowns are predicted to have a negative impact on the growth of the Orthopedic Digit Implants business. The COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to have an influence on the Orthopedic Digit Implants industry in addition to many other international marketplaces. The slowdown in economic expansion and the rapid shifts in demand will have an even greater impact on industry growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the entire Orthopedic Digit Implants industry are covered in the paper. The research also offers a thorough analysis of the variables that may either help or impede market expansion in the upcoming years. The research provides a detailed analysis of the pandemic's overall impact on the Orthopedic Digit Implants Market and its major categories. The paper also talks about how the pandemic has affected certain market segments. Additionally, it assesses the pandemic's present and potential effects on the Orthopedic Digit Implants market. The research today compiles all the most recognized businesses in the sector, sales and distribution channels, regional reach, market share and estimated size, as well as revenue projections for the forecast year. The report was created after conducting a great deal of primary and secondary research with the intention of giving readers and businesses a competitive advantage over their counterparts in the sector.

The global orthopedic digit implants market size was USD 97.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques is the key factor driving market revenue growth. High cost of implants and associated surgical procedures is one of the major factors restraining market revenue growth. Cost of implant itself, as well as cost of surgical procedure, can be a significant financial burden for many patients. In addition, lack of reimbursement policies in some countries can also act as a barrier for market growth as patients may not have access to the funding necessary to cover cost of the procedure. These financial factors can limit number of patients who are able to access and afford orthopedic digit implants, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Orthopedic Digit Implants market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Orthopedic Digit Implants market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc., Integra LifeSciences, Acumed LLC., Merete GmbH, Zimmer Biomet, MatOrtho Limited, Arthrex, Inc., and CONMED Corporation

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Metatarsal Joint Implants

Metacarpal Joint Implants

Toe Intramedullary Digit Implants

Scaphoid Bone Digit Implants

Hemi phalangeal Digit Implants

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Pyrocarbon

Titanium

Nitinol

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Specialty Orthopedic Clinics

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The metatarsal joint implants segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. Metatarsal joint implants are a type of orthopedic implant used to treat conditions affecting metatarsal joints in foot. These joints are located between bones in midfoot and toes. Common conditions that can affect these joints include osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and trauma. These metatarsal joint implants , which typically consist of two parts, a metal or plastic component that replaces joint surface and stem that is inserted into bone to hold the implant in place, are used to replace damaged joint with a synthetic implant. Moreover, metatarsal joint implants are considered a good alternative for patients who have failed conservative treatments, such as physical therapy and medications, and for those who have severe arthritis and pain.

The titanium segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Titanium implants are a type of orthopedic implant that is made from titanium alloy, which is a combination of titanium and other metals such as aluminum and vanadium. Titanium is a highly biocompatible metal that is well-tolerated by body and resistant to corrosion. Titanium implants are commonly used in orthopedic surgeries, such as spinal fusions, joint replacements, and trauma repairs, but are also used in dental implantology. In addition, titanium implants are known for their high strength and durability, which makes them suitable for use in weight-bearing joints and high-stress applications. Moreover, demand for titanium implants is high due to their biocompatibility, durability, and ability to withstand high loads.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Orthopedic Digit Implants Market:

The global Orthopedic Digit Implants market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Orthopedic Digit Implants business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

