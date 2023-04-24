Particle Therapy Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Growth and Demand Report 2022- 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the particle therapy market revenue growth

Particle Therapy Market Size – USD 627.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends - Rapid product launches by several leading companies in medical industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global particle therapy market size reached USD 627.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer, technological advancement in medical science, rapid product launches by leading companies, and rising number of research and development and government initiations for the diagnosis of cancer diseases are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Cancer is one of the chronic diseases that cause deaths of large population base globally. Research estimates that 10.2 million cancer cases and 19.3 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed worldwide in 2020. As the most common cancer, female breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer with an estimated 2.3 million new cases (11.7%). For ten countries, Ireland, Belgium, Hungary, France, The Netherlands, Australia, Norway, France (New Caledonia), and Slovenia—the age-standardized rate was at least 300 per 100,000 and Denmark had the highest overall cancer rate (men and women combined), at 334.9 per 100,000. In addition, according to the report, burden of cancer is increasing in almost every country, making prevention an important public health challenge. By addressing risk factors related to diet, nutrition, and exercise, approximately 40% of cancer cases could be avoided. Thus prevalence of this disease, and need for advanced diagnostics and therapy are factors expected to increase demand for this therapy and drive revenue growth of the market.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

The report covers the following companies-

IBA Worldwide, Mevion Medical Systems., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., ProTom International., Provision Healthcare., Elekta, Hitachi, Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Advanced Oncotherapy

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The proton therapy segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Proton beam therapy, also referred to as particle therapy, is a type of radiation therapy that targets cancer cells with pinpoint accuracy. Proton therapy seems to be safer, painless, noninvasive, and more beneficial than conventional radiation therapy as it can deliver a high dose to a very specific area. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Proton therapy may deliver up to 60% less radiation to healthy tissue surrounding the target site while giving the tumor itself a higher dose. The precise timing and location of the proton's energy release can be chosen by the doctor in this beam therapy.

The breast cancer segment is expected to account for fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is still the second most common cancer among all women and the most prevalent among Hispanic women, despite the fact that the number of deaths from the disease has decreased over time. In the U.S., according to the report of ClinicalTrials.gov, approximately 264,000 women and 2,400 men receive a breast cancer diagnosis each year. Every year, breast cancer claims the lives of 42,000 women and 500 men in the U.S. Radiation therapy is typically regarded as the primary therapy for the majority of women with early-stage breast cancer after lumpectomy.

In addition to encouraging profitable returns, this particular research offering is poised to build on the historical growth outcomes of report readers, future growth prognostics, as well as a sufficient understanding of growth starters. This highly competitive study provides extensive information on market growth prognosis and trajectory, as well as a detailed overview of the competitive spectrum and an in-depth understanding of dynamic segmentation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global particle therapy market on the basis of type, product, cancer type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Heavy ion therapy

Proton therapy

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Synchrotron

Cyclotrons

Synchrocyclotron

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Prostate cancer

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Research centers

Proton therapy centers

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook of Particle Therapy Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

