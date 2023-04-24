Home Healthcare Market Overview, Merger, Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing technological advancement in-home healthcare products are key factors driving revenue growth

Home Healthcare Market Size – USD 198.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth –at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Rising adoption of telehealthcare services” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home healthcare market size was USD 198.78 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3%, during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Home healthcare market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension and increasing technological advancements in-home healthcare products.

Moreover, rising demand for telehealthcare services and virtual consultancy services for advice from healthcare experts without visiting clinics physically are some other factors driving revenue growth of the market.

A variety of medical services and treatments are delivered to patients in their homes as part of home healthcare. Patients can receive care and assistance through this type of healthcare while still enjoying the comforts of home. A comprehensive range of therapies, including wound care, physical therapy, medication management, and skilled nursing care, can be provided at home. Patients with chronic illnesses or disabilities who need continuing medical care but would rather not be hospitalized or institutionalized find it to be especially helpful. A patient's quality of life can be enhanced by home healthcare by encouraging their independence and lowering their risk of problems and readmissions to the hospital.

Want to learn more on the Home Healthcare market growth? Request for a Sample now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1084

The research has been based mainly on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from specialist sources about the Home Healthcare market from 2022 to 2030. The report’s section on the competition landscape offers a detailed analysis of the market shares of the top Home Healthcare industry players.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG, and Co., Medline Industries, Inc., AccentCare Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC. (LifePoint Health, Inc.), Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., The 3M Company, Arkray, Inc., and Baxter International Inc.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The respiratory equipment segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases globally that can be attributed to growth in air pollution and surge in consumption of cigarettes. In addition, a rise in cost of conventional healthcare services has led to growing popularity of home healthcare services.

The hospice & palliative care services segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rise in aging population and incidences of life-threatening diseases among aging population.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing number of long-term diseases including Parkinson's disease and dementia as well as neurological conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market. In addition, there is a robust presence of major market players, such as Amedisys Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC., Medline Industries, Inc., and AccentCare, Inc., in countries in this region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1084

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Home Healthcare market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global home healthcare market based on product, services, ailments, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Health Maintenance Device

Geriatric Assistance Devices

Nutrition Management Devices

Air Quality Devices

Locomotive Assistance Devices

Automated Wheelchair

Walking Assist Devices

Home pregnancy & Fertility Kits

Drug Delivery Devices

Pumps

Syringes

Dialysis Products

Continuous

Automated

Respiratory Equipment

Ventilators

Nebulizers

Oxygen Therapy Equipment

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Rehabilitation Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Unskilled Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Pregnancy Care Services

Skilled Nursing Services

Hospice & Palliative Care Services

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Home Healthcare market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What is the end user perception toward?

How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?



What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?



What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1084

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Emergen Research:

Decision Intelligence Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/tech/decision-intelligence-market-emerging-trend-size-growth-future-trends-and-forecast-2914814.html

Semiconductor Lasers Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/news/semiconductor-lasers-market-analysis-opportunities-and-challenges-2914815.html

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/news/maritime-autonomous-surface-ships-market-current-status-opportunities-and-future-prospects-2914816.html

Climate Control Agriculture Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/news/climate-control-agriculture-market-an-in-depth-look-at-the-current-state-and-future-outlook-2914817.html

Sub-Orbital Transportation And Space Tourism Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/news/sub-orbital-transportation-and-space-tourism-market-a-look-at-the-industrys-growth-and-future-prospects-2914818.html

Human Capital Management Market@ https://heraldkeeper.com/tech/human-capital-management-market-a-comprehensive-overview-of-the-industrys-players-and-trends-2914819.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.