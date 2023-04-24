TMCF's The Pitch Competition Returning To Winston-Salem State

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is growing its Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I&E) programming to host 200 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as part of THE PITCH™ 2023.

The final round of pitches for this challenging entrepreneurial competition will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, both in the real world and on the campus of Winston-Salem State in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Included in the 200 participants is the third cohort of MetaScholars, the largest cohort to date. The top 10 MetaScholars will compete against students after completing ten weeks of core learning and skills acquisition about metaverse, blockchain, and Web3 technology, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving business landscape.

Students selected for The Pitch™ think critically, solve problems creatively, and leverage innovation to find tangible solutions through technology. The Pitch™ is a blend of two worlds, a place where technology meets business acumen connecting "techie" students (i.e., those interested in building mobile apps and developing and utilizing their technical skills) with business-minded students who understand what it takes to be successful in business.

Students select cross-functional teams and are tasked with identifying and developing solutions to business, social, or educational problems. They pitch their ideas to expert judges, including entrepreneurs, small business owners, corporate executives, and investors.

“Wells Fargo is proud to partner with TMCF to support and elevate the entrepreneurial journey of talented HBCU students,” said Gigi Dixon, Wells Fargo's head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion. “The Pitch™ is championing the next generation of emerging leaders who are solving problems, contributing to the future of technology, and making an impact in their communities.”

Each participant is an aspiring entrepreneur and intrapreneur, as this unique environment provides fertile ground for the growth and development of entrepreneurial ventures. It's also an optimum opportunity for HBCU students to learn, engage in hands-on exercises, and develop the three C's of an Entrepreneurial Mindset: Curiosity, Connections, and Creating Value.

“We are looking forward to hosting some of the brightest HBCU students in the country,” said TMCF's Chief Innovation & Growth Officer, George Spencer. “Our society continues to demand that we leverage the diversity and untapped talent at HBCUs to make a difference. This is an opportunity for students to showcase their skills in a creative, dynamic, and impactful way in a challenging and encouraging environment.”

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building, research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

