The VerifyVas Team Prepares to Introduce Post-Vasectomy Semen Analysis Services at The 2023 AUA Annual Meeting

VerifyVas enthuses potential attendees to attend AUA 2023 and visit them at Booth #3764.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New provider of post-vasectomy semen analysis services, VerifyVas™ is thrilled to exhibit at the 2023 AUA Annual Meeting. The four-day event is just around the corner on April 28-May 1, 2023 organized at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. VerifyVas encourages potential attendees to attend to get an inside look and gain insight into their post-vasectomy analysis services.
Offering the latest innovations in urological medicine, the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA) will feature and display the latest products in urology. This will be VerifyVas’ official introduction to the industry. They will present and showcase their unique, effective services to the public that are designed to help vasectomy providers improve compliance, reporting, and accuracy of their post-vasectomy semen analysis results.
VerifyVas offers a simple solution, to both patients and providers with a collection kit that can be mailed through USPS. It’s a valuable tool and process that provides convenience, accuracy, and affordability.
Excited to officially present their services to the public, the VerifyVas team is diligently preparing for the conference later this week. Attendees are welcome to visit the VerifyVas team at Booth #3764 to talk with the team and learn more about the benefits of their post-vasectomy semen analysis services.
About Verify Vas, LLC VerifyVas, LLC was founded in 2022 by Donald P. Snyder, MD. He has performed over 6,300 vasectomies with follow-up post-vasectomy semen analyses since 2001 through his clinic at NoStork, LLC in Indianapolis, IN. With many vasectomy patients unsure about whether their results were clear, Dr. Snyder wanted to create a convenient, simple process to help reassure patients of their status. The VerifyVas app can be tailored to any group or practitioner’s needs. Patients can pay for the service, or the practice can pay as a value-added experience. Patients who visit VerifyVas can also order tests independently from their provider if they wish. VerifyVas is the solution for both patients who have had a vasectomy and for their vasectomy providers to have peace of mind by providing effective testing and results.
