Workwear Market to Garner $ 45,743.96 Mn by 2028 | 6.1% CAGR - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis

North America held the largest share of the global workwear market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of our recent study, titled "Workwear Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Topwear, Bottomwear, and Coveralls), Category (Men, Women, and Unisex), and End Use (Oil and Gas, Construction, Healthcare, Chemicals, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Wholesalers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online Platforms)" includes the description of factors fueling the market growth, estimation and forecast of revenue, and identification of significant market players and their key developments. The report also provides a market share analysis. The workwear market is projected to reach US$ 45,743.96 million by 2028 from US$ 32,078.76 million in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Workwear is safety apparel and uniforms worn at work, especially in manual labor. They promote the safety of workers and ensure a healthy working environment. Workwear is widely used in various sectors, including oil & gas, chemicals, constriction, healthcare, hospitality, agriculture, and mining. Over the past few years, workers' safety concerns among industrial sectors have rapidly increased. Various government and safety associations are imposing industrial guidelines to ensure the safety of workers, which has surged the demand for workwear.

Based on product type, the workwear market is segmented into topwear, bottomwear, and coveralls. The topwear segment held the largest share in the workwear market in 2022, whereas the coveralls segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the corporate sector is a major driving factor for the topwear segment as internal policies allow an employer to set dress codes that the employees are required to follow.

Moreover, the growing awareness pertaining to employee safety in all end-use industries has increased the demand for topwear. In the healthcare industry, nurses, doctors, and other staff usually come in contact with many bodily fluids and disease-causing germs. The use of antibacterial aprons can protect healthcare staff and patients.

The workwear market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). North America held the largest share in the workwear market in 2022, and Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing cases of occupational injuries, a rise in the number of surgeries and occupational deaths, high demand for safety apparel, growing expenditure on work safety by end users, such as oil & gas, food, and automotive, and the presence of major market players are some of the prominent factors propelling the workwear market in North America. In addition, stringent government regulations in the region regarding the safety of working professionals in factories and on-site workers, coupled with penalties for non-compliance with the standards, augmented the adoption of workwear.

The rise in the demand for industrial workwear, mainly from oil & gas, chemical, construction, healthcare, and other industries, is fueling the market growth in the region. Workers across these industries are exposed to various risks owing to the nature of the job or task. Therefore, these industries require functional and high-performance workwear, which endure such extremities at the workplace.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Workwear Market

The growth of several industries, including oil & gas, construction, chemicals, and mining, and others was hampered by outbreak of COVID-19. The shutdown of manufacturing units caused disturbances in global supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and essential and nonessential product sales. Various companies witnessed delays in product deliveries and a slump in sales of their products in 2020.

Moreover, governments in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America imposed bans on international travel, which temporarily compelled companies to discontinue their collaboration and partnership plans. These factors hampered various industries in 2020 and early 2021, restraining the growth of various markets, including the workwear market. On the other hand, the pandemic created a significant demand for healthcare PPE products, such as gloves, gowns, coveralls, face shields, face masks, and goggles, driving the market significantly.

The report segments the workwear market as follows:

Based on type, the workwear market is segmented into topwear, bottomwear, and coveralls. Based on category, the market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. Based on end use, the workwear market is segmented into oil & gas, construction, healthcare, chemicals, and others. Based on distribution channel the workwear market is segmented into wholesalers, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms. Based on geography, the workwear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).

