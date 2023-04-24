Feminine Hygiene Products Market Growth to reach USD 31.51 Billion at CAGR 6.1% in 2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in women population is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size – USD 20.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Growing awareness about female hygiene ” — Emergen Research

Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Feminine Hygiene Products Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Feminine Hygiene Products research in the year 2017.

The global feminine hygiene products market is projected to be valued at USD 31.51 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Feminine hygiene products are witnessing high demand due to increasing women population. According to the United Nations' World Population report published in 2017, there were 7.5 billion people worldwide in the year, with 50.4% of the global population comprising men and 49.6% comprising women. Furthermore, the global population is estimated to grow by nearly 2 billion in the next 30 years, increasing from 7.7 billion presently to 9.7 billion by the year 2050.

Government initiatives in several nations aim at educating women regarding hygiene and persuade them to use sanitary napkins. This is a significant factor boosting the demand for feminine hygiene products, particularly in developing economies. Also, an increasing number of seminars and campaigns are being conducted in schools and colleges across the globe about usage and disposal of feminine hygiene products.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Ontex Group NV, Unicharm Corporation, Corman Spa, Hengan International Group Company Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

Feminine Hygiene Products Market – Segmentation Assessment

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sanitary Napkins

Panty Liners

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

