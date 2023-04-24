Aluf Holdings to focus on Key Business Segments as they prepare to expand In 2023

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX) announces its focus on three key business segments: business solutions, technology solutions, and life solutions, under the leadership of its CEO, Sam Jakobs. The company's aim is to bring to market a diverse range of services that cater to the needs of businesses and individuals alike.



Under the business solutions segment, Aluf Holdings provides businesses with access to enterprise level commercial services, all while mitigating costs for maximum efficiency. The company's experienced professionals provide valuable insights and advice to help clients make informed decisions and optimize their financial performance.

In the technology solutions segment, Aluf Holdings provides website design, SEO services, and cyber security services. The company's skilled technicians and designers work closely with clients to create customized websites that are user-friendly and visually appealing. In addition, Aluf’s search engine optimization (SEO) services improve clients' online visibility and attract more visitors to their websites. Furthermore, Aluf Holdings cyber security services have been designed to offer businesses the most sophisticated and advanced tools to protect them from cyber threats and keep their data safe and secure.

Under the life solutions segment, Aluf Holdings offers health and wellness products and services. The company understands the importance of maintaining good health and offers a range of services to help clients achieve their wellness goals. From nutrition counseling to fitness training, Aluf Holdings provides personalized solutions that cater to each client's unique needs. Aluf Holdings also has assembled a suite of Biometric devices offered through our e-commerce site to be used in conjunction with our other life solutions to enhance and monitor a person’s performance.

"I'm thrilled to lead Aluf Holdings as we focus on these three business segments and provide a wide range of services to our clients," said Sam Jakobs, CEO of Aluf Holdings, Inc. "We believe that our expertise and experience in these areas will enable us to make a significant impact on our clients' businesses and lives."

In addition, Aluf Holdings has developed a new mission statement:

“A company of Champions and leading provider of diversified services that enable businesses and individuals to thrive in a rapidly changing world, through a commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility.”

As has further defined their company profile, now visible on their website, OTC Markets summary page, their Twitter and Facebook pages and below on this press release and all press releases moving forward.



“The investing public needs to understand clearly and succinctly who we are and what we do. Our work with Cervitude IR is helping us clearly relay our mission, vision, and company definition to retail and institutional investors alike to achieve a maximum corporate valuation,” Sam Jakobs added.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that acquires businesses in the technology, finance, and business sectors. The company operates in three segments; business solutions, technology solutions, and life solutions. For more information, visit www.aluf.com.

