Abcourt announces that the merger with Pershimex is expected to close within a few days

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ABI) announces that the closing of the merger with Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex”), previously announced on November 21, 2022, is expected to proceed by May 15, 2023 (“Effective Date”).



Pursuant to an amended merger agreement between the parties, Pershimex shareholders will receive on the Effective Date 0.5712 non-consolidated Abcourt common share for each Pershimex common share held. Thus, on the Effective Date, 1.7507 commons shares of Pershimex will be exchanged to obtain one (1) common share of Abcourt. Pershimex shareholders will receive the same value of consideration announced in the management information circular of Pershimex dated November 18, 2022, and approved at Pershimex's last annual and special meeting of shareholders.

The merger with Pershimex is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt, said: “We would like to welcome the shareholders of Pershimex. Together, we can grow our assets, and mutually benefit from this merger. »

