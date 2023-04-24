A Better Bail Bond’s Brazoria County Location Celebrates Its First Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- Angleton, Texas, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Houstonians have relied on A Better Bail Bond’s Four Houston area locations for their Houston Bail Bond needs for over three decades. Last year, the family-owned business expanded by opening an Angleton Bail Bond location.

No one expects to need the services of a Brazoria County Bail Bond Company; however, sometimes bad things happen to good people, and they find themselves in jail for minor offenses.

Additionally, more serious incidents also happen, leading you to be arrested and charged with crimes like robbery, assault and even murder. These are felony crimes; felony bail bonds are more expensive to obtain and carry stiffer rules handed down by the Brazoria County judge, who presides over the bail hearing.

A Better Bail Bond in Angleton is located near the Brazoria County courthouse.

These are the most requested bail bonds at A Better Bail Bond:

Theft

Assault

DWI

Murder

Felony

Misdemeanor

Federal

Why Do You Need A Brazoria County Bail Bond?

When a person is charged with a crime and arrested, they are often eligible to get out of jail by posting a bail bond. The judge, during a bond hearing, will set the bail bond amount.

However, there are also times when a defendant will be denied bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

If you have been charged with a misdemeanor or felony crime and want to be freed from jail to prepare your criminal defense, you can trust the experienced team at A Better Bail Bond.

Brazoria County Bail Bond Payment Plans

The experienced Brazoria County bail bond agents are available 24 hours a day to serve you. They offer payment plans that fit most budgets. Good credit, bad credit and no credit payment plans are offered.

It is crucial to select a bonding company with a good reputation online. Check out this company’s stellar reputation online by reading what happy clients of A Better have to say. Reading online reviews will go a long way in helping you to decide on which Brazoria County bail bond company to help you.

Third-generation entrepreneur Kelvin Hampton Jr. oversees this location.

Kelvin Jr. grew up watching his father and grandfather run and grow the family business. In this way, you can say that bail bonding is in his blood. After completing college, he acquired his bail bond license and opened this fifth Texas location. He learned a lot during those years of watching his father and grandfather, likely why this first year has been a stellar success for the company.

Celebrating One Year in Brazoria and Three Decades in Texas.

This family is truly a Houston family that Texans can get behind and support. Not only are they local business owners who are active in their community, but each year, the company also reaches out to underprivileged kids with their yearly toy drive. Last year, deserving youth got a shiny new scooter.

Now, A Better Bail Bond is Proud to Call Both Harris County and Brazoria County Home.

Hopefully, you will never need the services of an Angleton Bail Bondsman. However, if you do, you can rely upon the expertise of this iconic Texas family, The Hampton’s of Houston, Texas and their family business, A Better Bail Bond.

A Better Bail Bond Angleton 401 E. Mulberry Street Suite D2 Angleton Texas 77515 United States 979-331-3634 https://angletonbailbond.com