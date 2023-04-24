PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share; Tangible Book Value Increased $1.06 Per Share to $22.43 Per Share; Collateralized Available Liquidity Approaches $600 Million

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2023 of $0.67 per common share on net income of $2.9 million, compared to $0.80 per common share on net income of $3.5 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, and $0.75 per common share on net income of $3.3 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

PSB’s first quarter 2023 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2022: (1) lower net interest income due to rising deposit and FHLB advance costs; (2) higher mortgage loan servicing income offset by higher salary and benefit costs; (3) lower accumulated other comprehensive loss due to a decline in intermediate interest rates; (4) annualized loan growth of 4.7%; and (5) increased borrowings to fund seasonal business customer and municipal deposit outflows, promote increased on-balance sheet liquidity, and to fund net loan growth.

“Though the first quarter presented challenges with a rapid rise in interest rates, persistent forecasts of a pending recession and highly publicized bank failures, PSB continued its strong performance with a 12.5% return on shareholders’ equity during the first quarter. The combination of an efficient operation and a strong local economy has contributed to solid returns. Because of our balance sheet strength, we have immediate access to nearly $600 million in funds to support our depositors if needed,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2023 Highlights:

Net interest income decreased to $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, but increased from $9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Provision for loan losses increased to $100,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after recording no loan loss provision since the first quarter of 2021. The March 31, 2023 provision was related to loan growth of $11.4 million. The impact of the CECL adoption in the quarter was insignificant.

Nonninterest income increased to $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 from $1.8 million the previous quarter. The increase largely reflected increased mortgage loan servicing income from recapture of the mortgage servicing right valuation allowance.

Noninterest expenses increased $118,000, or 1.5% for the first quarter of 2023 to $7.8 million from $7.7 million the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to higher salary and benefit costs.

Asset quality continued to improve and remained strong. At March 31, 2023, non-performing assets declined to 0.45% of total assets from 1.03% one year earlier.

Tangible book value per common share increased 4.7% to $22.43 at March 31, 2023 from $21.37 one quarter earlier. Tangible book value benefited from improved interest rate marks on available for sale securities which reduced the other comprehensive loss by $1.7 million. Return on tangible common equity was 12.51% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 15.12% the prior quarter.

During the first quarter, PSB repurchased 60,376 shares of its common stock.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased slightly to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2023, from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $39.6 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $29.4 million the previous quarter. Investment securities available for sale decreased $1.5 million from maturities and paydowns to $190.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $192.2 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $583 million at March 31, 2023 with an additional $294 million that could be raised in a short timeframe from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $11.4 million to $973.3 million at March 31, 2023, from $961.9 million at December 31, 2022. One-to-four family adjustable rate mortgage loans were added to the portfolio as well as commercial real estate and non-owner occupied construction and land loans. The majority of the Company’s lending activity for the quarter consists of lending on commercial real estate properties. As of March 31, 2023, 13.0% of the total loan portfolio and commitments consisted of multi-family loans followed by 8.5% on industrial production and warehousing real estate loans. Retail sales real estate loans totaled 3.7% of total loans and commitments, hotels totaled 3.3%, and office rental property loans totaled 0.9%. Though the lending pipeline for real estate projects slowed through the winter season, the economic environment in our markets remains healthy and moderate loan origination activity is expected to continue through 2023.

The allowance for loan losses declined slightly to 1.25% of gross loans at March 31, 2023 from 1.26% the prior quarter and included the recovery of reserves related to the adoption of CECL. On January 1, 2023, PSB adopted CECL for determining expected credit losses. At adoption, there was an $87,000 recovery adjustment (reduction) to the allowance for loan losses resulting in an increase to retained earnings as permitted by the adoption accounting rules. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.02% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets declined to 0.45% of total assets at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.48% at December 31, 2022, and 1.03% at March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the remaining foreclosed asset was sold.

Total deposits declined 3.6% during the quarter. With the recent rise in interest rates, some depositors shifted existing low cost funds into other higher yield bank products, increasing the cost of funds. Local customers (deposits excluding brokered and national time deposit CDs) declined 3.1% during the March 2023 quarter. However, withdrawals were not a result of customers concerned about FDIC insurance limits in light of recent high profile bank failures. “We carefully examined large customers with deposit outflows and recognized only 6% of large customer outflows related to chasing higher rates at another bank, while approximately 25% of the decline related to seasonal municipal real estate tax activity, and 50% were related to normal business operations, owner distributions, or income tax payments. The manufacturing and health care sector had a strong year in 2022 with business owners making large distributions based on performance, which resulted in some deposit outflow as they shifted commercial deposits to individual deposits,” said Jessica Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The composition of deposits changed during the March 2023 quarter as customers looked for higher deposit rates. At March 31, 2023, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 36.6% of deposits, compared to 32.3% at December 31, 2022. The lower-yield demand and savings deposits declined to 56.2% of deposits compared to 59.9% at December 31, 2022. Broker and national time deposits declined to 7.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 from 7.8% one quarter earlier. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits represented 19.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 compared to 20.4% at December 31, 2022.

FHLB advances increased to $113.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $43.0 million at December 31, 2022, while other borrowings decreased to $5.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $13.0 million at December 31, 2022. New FHLB advances were added to support deposit outflows during the quarter as well as to fund loan growth and increase cash on hand for liquidity contingency plans. During the quarter, FHLB funding options carried lower interest rates than brokered CD alternatives.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets increased to 7.54% at March 31, 2023, from 7.42% at December 31, 2022.

Tangible net book value per common share was $22.43 at March 31, 2023, compared to $21.37 per common share one quarter earlier. Relative to the prior quarter, accumulated other comprehensive loss declined $1.7 million, which contributed to the book value per share increase. At March 31, 2023, the fair value on all securities (available for sale and held to maturity) was 10.4% less than amortized purchase cost, compared to 11.6% of the amortized purchase cost at December 31, 2022.

Operations Review

Net interest income decreased to $9.9 million (on a net margin of 3.21%) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.6 million (on a net margin of 3.41%) for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.24%) for the first quarter of 2022. Earning asset yields increased 24 basis points to 4.45% during the first quarter of 2023 from 4.21% during the fourth quarter of 2022, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 57 basis points to 1.68% compared to 1.11% during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The increase in earning asset yields was partially due to higher yields on investment securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Taxable security yields increased to 2.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 2.45% in the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Loan yields also increased during the first quarter to 4.90% from 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as loans repriced to higher indices from Federal Reserve and market rate increases and new loans were added to the portfolio.

As interest rates have increased, deposit customers have become more sensitive to deposit products with higher returns. As such, non-interest bearing deposit accounts declined $24.5 million during the quarter to $267.8 million at March 31, 2023 while money market deposits increased $22.3 million to $238.5 million. The overall cost of deposits was 1.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 0.72% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased for the first quarter of 2023 to $2.0 million from $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, due primarily to an increase in mortgage loan servicing partially offset by a reduction in investment sales commissions. At March 31, 2023, the Bank serviced $377.6 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others.

Noninterest expenses increased slightly to $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 included higher salaries and employee benefit expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, unaudited, December 31, 2022 derived from audited financial statements Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,336 $ 28,561 $ 16,659 $ 19,149 $ 18,322 Interest-bearing deposits 538 758 3,267 3,545 5,158 Federal funds sold 25,766 90 20,751 16,689 14,356 Cash and cash equivalents 39,640 29,409 40,677 39,383 37,836 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 190,738 192,197 188,425 190,478 289,704 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $82,610, $80,926, $77,467, $82,567 and $0 respectively) 87,889 87,816 87,993 88,216 - Equity securities 2,070 2,032 1,870 1,781 1,720 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) - - - 245 245 Loans held for sale - - - 270 - Loans receivable, net 973,270 961,865 936,686 925,260 875,588 Accrued interest receivable 4,062 4,006 3,493 3,285 3,219 Foreclosed assets - 160 160 160 1,103 Premises and equipment, net 13,406 13,164 13,129 12,981 12,906 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,682 1,610 1,651 1,711 1,770 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 4,620 2,516 2,516 2,646 2,646 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 25,078 24,922 24,765 24,608 24,455 Core deposit intangible 348 382 415 449 487 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 14,444 15,069 15,248 13,550 11,725 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,359,788 $ 1,337,689 $ 1,319,569 $ 1,307,564 $ 1,265,945 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 267,836 $ 292,338 $ 298,335 $ 283,592 $ 272,611 Interest-bearing deposits 839,757 856,417 850,483 829,867 816,794 Total deposits 1,107,593 1,148,755 1,148,818 1,113,459 1,089,405 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 113,000 43,000 40,000 67,000 47,000 Other borrowings 5,033 12,985 10,449 4,601 4,304 Senior subordinated notes 4,769 5,549 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 12,844 12,819 12,793 12,768 12,742 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,338 12,639 10,114 10,938 10,208 Total liabilities 1,254,577 1,235,747 1,224,674 1,211,266 1,166,159 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares Outstanding - 7,200, 7,200, 0, 0, and 0 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,241,501, 4,297,279, 4,414,651, 4,423,037 and 4,434,840 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,311 8,300 8,294 8,238 8,183 Retained earnings 128,968 126,003 123,559 120,043 117,957 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (22,515 ) (24,220 ) (24,200 ) (19,423 ) (14,097 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,249,297, 1,193,519, 1,076,147, 1,067,761 and 1,055,958 shares, respectively (18,583 ) (17,171 ) (14,588 ) (14,390 ) (14,087 ) Total stockholders' equity 105,211 101,942 94,895 96,298 99,786 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,359,788 $ 1,337,689 $ 1,319,569 $ 1,307,564 $ 1,265,945

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 11,773 $ 11,251 $ 10,225 $ 9,295 $ 9,054 Securities: Taxable 1,331 1,218 978 859 762 Tax-exempt 537 539 540 537 533 Other interest and dividends 148 141 163 52 42 Total interest and dividend income 13,789 13,149 11,906 10,743 10,391 Interest expense: Deposits 2,989 2,060 1,341 595 443 FHLB advances 547 167 209 234 169 Other borrowings 62 38 14 4 2 Senior subordinated notes 62 55 28 28 28 Junior subordinated debentures 234 224 202 179 166 Total interest expense 3,894 2,544 1,794 1,040 808 Net interest income 9,895 10,605 10,112 9,703 9,583 Provision for loan losses 100 - - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,795 10,605 10,112 9,703 9,583 Noninterest income: Service fees 361 381 409 392 388 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 27 56 98 182 277 Mortgage loan servicing, net 298 179 130 117 176 Investment and insurance sales commissions 365 498 357 404 456 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 157 157 157 152 150 Other noninterest income 742 553 558 686 531 Total noninterest income 1,950 1,824 1,709 1,933 1,978 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,006 4,700 4,302 4,548 4,390 Occupancy and facilities 699 641 687 629 665 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (50 ) 2 4 - (6 ) Data processing and other office operations 880 910 906 912 861 Advertising and promotion 162 180 185 173 152 Core deposit intangible amortization 34 34 34 38 47 Other noninterest expenses 1,073 1,219 1,069 1,151 1,083 Total noninterest expense 7,804 7,686 7,187 7,451 7,192 Income before provision for income taxes 3,941 4,743 4,634 4,185 4,369 Provision for income taxes 941 1,143 1,119 993 1,039 Net income $ 3,000 $ 3,600 $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 81 $ - $ - $ - Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,878 $ 3,519 $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income $ 13,789 $ 13,149 $ 11,906 $ 10,743 $ 10,391 Interest expense $ 3,894 $ 2,544 $ 1,794 $ 1,040 $ 808 Net interest income $ 9,895 $ 10,605 $ 10,112 $ 9,703 $ 9,583 Provision for loan losses $ 100 $ - $ - $ - $ - Other noninterest income $ 1,950 $ 1,824 $ 1,709 $ 1,933 $ 1,978 Other noninterest expense $ 7,804 $ 7,686 $ 7,187 $ 7,451 $ 7,192 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,878 $ 3,519 $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.67 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.67 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ - $ 0.25 $ - $ 0.25 $ - Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 22.43 $ 21.37 $ 20.83 $ 21.10 $ 21.82 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 15.27 % n/a 16.96 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,275,160 4,377,330 4,419,421 4,428,939 4,433,375 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 964,030 $ 945,551 $ 931,344 $ 904,710 $ 878,979 Assets $ 1,336,512 $ 1,321,776 $ 1,323,400 $ 1,290,906 $ 1,278,565 Deposits $ 1,124,091 $ 1,146,066 $ 1,141,784 $ 1,099,314 $ 1,084,814 Stockholders' equity $ 103,364 $ 100,037 $ 98,630 $ 98,261 $ 108,803 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.87 % 1.06 % 1.05 % 0.99 % 1.06 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 11.29 % 13.96 % 14.14 % 13.03 % 12.41 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (4) 12.51 % 15.12 % 14.58 % 13.29 % 12.49 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % -0.02 % -0.05 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.62 % 0.64 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.34 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.85 % 0.88 % 1.03 % Allowances for loan losses to gross loans 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.30 % 1.32 % 1.39 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 5.80 % 6.22 % 10.89 % 11.04 % 12.10 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.21 % 3.41 % 3.24 % 3.23 % 3.24 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.77 % 3.10 % 3.04 % 3.11 % 3.14 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.58 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 12.39 % 12.18 % 12.55 % 15.25 % 15.99 % Efficiency ratio (2) 65.02 % 61.06 % 60.02 % 63.20 % 61.40 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.37 % 2.31 % 2.15 % 2.32 % 2.28 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.32 % 9.23 % 8.95 % 8.80 % 8.99 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.54 % 7.42 % 6.98 % 7.15 % 7.66 % Stock price information: High $ 25.75 $ 22.74 $ 23.94 $ 26.35 $ 26.45 Low $ 20.00 $ 21.50 $ 22.50 $ 22.82 $ 25.80 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 21.15 $ 21.90 $ 22.50 $ 23.50 $ 26.00 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21% (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net income $ 3,000 $ 3,600 $ 3,515 $ 3,192 $ 3,330 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 1,601 (116 ) (4,915 ) (5,573 ) (14,847 ) Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 129 93 92 176 - Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (1 ) 11 32 43 85 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings (24 ) (8 ) 13 28 37 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,705 (20 ) (4,778 ) (5,326 ) (14,725 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,705 $ 3,580 $ (1,263 ) $ (2,134 ) $ (11,395 )

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 5,773 $ 5,879 $ 6,048 $ 6,036 $ 6,537 Nonaccrual restructured loans 57 62 70 146 170 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 265 270 4,904 5,137 5,172 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 6,095 6,211 11,022 11,319 11,879 Other real estate owned - 160 160 160 1,103 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,095 $ 6,371 $ 11,182 $ 11,479 $ 12,982 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.62 % 0.64 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.34 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.85 % 0.88 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 190.21 % 197.92 % 112.28 % 109.48 % 103.89 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual $ 2,873 $ 1,123 Real estate - Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 762 71 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 3,635 $ 1,194 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 6,095 $ 1,472 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 60 % 81 %

PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Residential real estate: One to four family $ 187,325 $ 182,688 $ 172,913 $ 169,437 $ 168,083 HELOC loans 18,141 17,625 18,423 17,776 16,709 Residential construction & development 22,014 20,698 22,313 22,462 21,590 Residential vacant land 1,223 1,414 3,069 1,599 1,697 Total Residential real estate 228,703 222,425 216,718 211,274 208,079 Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Owner occupied Commercial real estate 237,217 220,374 211,008 205,976 208,271 SBA commercial real estate 2,112 2,514 2,616 2,458 2,530 Agriculture real estate 3,681 3,835 3,902 3,583 3,651 Construction and land development 2,825 22,330 32,158 31,465 26,111 Commercial vacant land 6,712 7,291 5,214 5,351 5,194 Total Owner occupied 252,547 256,344 254,898 248,833 245,757 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 226,280 228,761 225,823 227,400 212,407 One to four family residential rental 65,673 64,764 66,224 61,749 56,305 Construction and land development 41,272 27,253 25,543 25,086 23,080 Commercial vacant land 3,928 3,862 4,010 4,287 4,191 Total Non-owner occupied 337,153 324,640 321,600 318,522 295,983 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Municipal non-real estate 6,430 9,915 7,133 6,352 6,403 Commercial line 57,727 63,173 56,154 65,728 54,626 Other commercial non-real estate 92,419 87,535 82,430 76,065 64,260 SBA commercial non-real estate 3,997 3,533 3,378 3,926 6,068 Agricultural non-real estate 1,250 1,290 1,491 1,409 1,340 Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 161,823 165,446 150,586 153,480 132,697 Consumer non-real estate: Consumer installment 3,357 4,072 4,005 4,305 4,201 Consumer line 529 382 494 493 486 Other consumer 108 115 116 123 118 Total Consumer non-real estate 3,994 4,569 4,615 4,921 4,805 Gross loans 984,220 973,424 948,417 937,030 887,321 Net deferred loan costs (fees) 542 573 537 503 423 Overdrafts 101 160 107 119 185 Allowance for loan losses (11,593 ) (12,293 ) (12,375 ) (12,392 ) (12,341 ) Total loans receivable $ 973,270 $ 961,864 $ 936,686 $ 925,260 $ 875,588

PSB Holding, Inc. Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Multi Family $121,559 13.0% $120,232 13.1% $141,414 15.6% $143,074 15.7% $122,169 14.6% Industrial and Warehousing $78,934 8.5% $76,536 8.3% $83,033 9.1% $79,073 8.7% $74,228 8.9% Retail $34,427 3.7% $32,587 3.5% $39,279 4.3% $39,013 4.3% $36,069 4.3% Hotels $31,069 3.3% $32,940 3.6% $26,958 3.0% $26,948 3.0% $29,281 3.5% Office $8,544 0.9% $8,652 0.9% $8,758 1.0% $8,862 1.0% $8,964 1.1% (1) Percentage of portfolio and commitments.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition - Insured and Collateralized Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 205,350 18.5% $ 203,115 17.7% $ 216,117 18.8% $ 207,852 18.7% $ 209,115 19.2% Interest-bearing demand and savings 329,364 29.7% 345,854 30.1% 348,989 30.4% 331,034 29.7% 347,652 31.9% Money market deposits 128,575 11.6% 131,400 11.4% 130,125 11.3% 132,374 11.9% 133,202 12.2% Retail and local time deposits <= $250 136,090 12.3% 130,205 11.3% 132,095 11.5% 136,230 12.2% 138,821 12.7% Total core deposits 799,379 72.2% 810,574 70.6% 827,326 72.0% 807,490 72.5% 828,790 76.1% Retail and local time deposits > $250 17,000 1.5% 14,500 1.3% 12,250 1.1% 13,000 1.2% 13,250 1.2% Broker & national time deposits <= $250 5,953 0.5% 6,451 0.6% 6,700 0.6% 7,443 0.7% 7,443 0.7% Broker & national time deposits > $250 74,485 6.7% 82,439 7.2% 82,439 7.2% 56,255 5.1% 36,965 3.4% Totals $ 896,817 81.0% $ 913,964 79.6% $ 928,715 80.8% $ 884,188 79.4% $ 886,448 81.4% PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition - Uninsured and Uncollateralized Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 62,487 5.6% $ 89,223 7.8% $ 82,219 7.2% $ 75,740 6.8% $ 63,496 5.8% Interest-bearing demand and savings 24,854 2.2% 49,917 4.3% 28,842 2.5% 45,116 4.1% 35,177 3.2% Money market deposits 109,894 9.9% 84,673 7.4% 98,493 8.6% 94,533 8.5% 88,780 8.1% Retail and local time deposits <= $250 0 0.0% 0 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% Total core deposits 197,235 17.8% 223,813 19.5% 209,554 18.2% 215,389 19.3% 187,453 17.2% Retail and local time deposits > $250 13,541 1.2% 10,978 1.0% 10,549 0.9% 13,882 1.2% 15,504 1.4% Broker & national time deposits <= $250 0 0.0% 0 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% Broker & national time deposits > $250 0 0.0% 0 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% Totals $ 210,776 19.0% $ 234,791 20.4% $ 220,103 19.2% $ 229,271 20.6% $ 202,957 18.6% PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition - Total Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 267,836 24.2% $ 292,338 25.4% $ 298,335 26.0% $ 283,592 25.5% $ 272,611 25.0% Interest-bearing demand and savings 354,218 32.0% 395,771 34.5% 377,831 32.9% 376,150 33.8% 382,829 35.1% Money market deposits 238,470 21.5% 216,073 18.8% 228,619 19.9% 226,907 20.4% 221,982 20.4% Retail and local time deposits <= $250 136,090 12.3% 130,205 11.3% 132,095 11.5% 136,230 12.2% 138,821 12.7% Total core deposits 996,614 90.0% 1,034,387 90.0% 1,036,880 90.3% 1,022,879 91.9% 1,016,243 93.3% Retail and local time deposits > $250 30,541 2.8% 25,478 2.2% 22,799 2.0% 26,882 2.4% 28,754 2.6% Broker & national time deposits <= $250 5,953 0.5% 6,451 0.6% 6,700 0.6% 7,443 0.7% 7,443 0.7% Broker & national time deposits > $250 74,485 6.7% 82,439 7.2% 82,439 7.2% 56,255 5.1% 36,965 3.4% Totals $ 1,107,593 100.0% $ 1,148,755 100.0% $ 1,148,818 100.0% $ 1,113,459 100.0% $ 1,089,405 100.0%