CFN Media to Debut New Managed Ad Campaigns & Film Complementary Brand Interviews at MJ Unpacked

WHITEFISH, MT, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media, a digital media agency and ecommerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in regulated and emerging industries across the globe, today announced that it will be filming complementary brand interviews and debuting its new compliant, high-performance direct-to-consumer (D2C) ad campaign service at MJ Unpacked in New York City on April 26-28, 2023. This exclusive national event, designed for cannabis retail and brand executives plus accredited investors, provides a unique opportunity for key industry constituents to connect, collaborate, and gain valuable market insights.

Cannabis and CBD advertising is projected to grow from about $1.6 billion in 2022 to more than $4.5 billion by 2030, according to Statista .

At MJ Unpacked, CFN Media will be showcasing its recently launched high-performance, compliant, and turnkey Managed Ad Campaign service designed for recreational and wellness brands while filming complementary interviews with leading brand executives and thought leaders at its Booth #007. Interested parties are encouraged to visit CFN Media’s booth on a first-come, first-serve basis to be interviewed and later receive a stunning complimentary video interview.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing our media partnership with MJ Unpacked and launching our cost-effective D2C managed ad campaign service that’s been designed from the ground up with cannabis and hemp brands in mind,” said CFN Media President Frank Lane. “We’re dedicated to helping brand executives bring their product messages and ethos to an interested and large scale consumer audience and delivering the highest ad spend ROI in the industry.”

CFN Media’s managed ad campaigns leverage data, strategies, and tactics to reach the right customer at the right time across platforms such as Twitter and industry-specific publisher sites. We combine online and in-store consumer shopping data, lookalike audiences, geolocation, consumer interests, and other key targeting criteria with compliant ad creatives optimized for brand awareness, order conversion, and effective attribution – yielding measurable results.

“MJ Unpacked brings a unique and vital community together as part of our truly experiential event designed for CPG brands, retail executives and accredited investors only,” said Jage Media CEO & Co-founder George Jage. “This is the vanguard of the industry and the brands and investors who are fueling its growth. Our media partnership with CFN Media is a critical path to reach and amplify this opportunity to consumers and investors who recognize the huge benefit and upside that lies ahead for the mainstream CPG market.”

