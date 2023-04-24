Rubrik Ups the Ante with $10 Million Ransomware Recovery Warranty

Response to New White House National Cybersecurity Strategy Deepens Trust and Commitment to Shared Responsibility with Customers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE -- First in the cybersecurity industry to offer a ransomware recovery warranty of its kind for qualified customers, Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced it has increased its Ransomware Recovery Warranty offering from up to $5 million to up to $10 million for recovery-related costs. The company is doubling down on its commitment to customers and their business resilience, to provide confidence that with Rubrik, they can rapidly recover and restore business-critical operations if faced with a ransomware attack.

Rubrik doubled its warranty as a response, in part, to the National Cybersecurity Strategy unveiled by the White House on March 2 . A critical piece of the strategy calls for the industry to “rebalance” to a shared responsibility for effective cyber defense. Currently, the targets of cyber assault – be they individuals, businesses, or government agencies – bear the financial and reputational burden for cyberattacks. The Biden administration advocates shifting a greater portion of an entity's security liability to “organizations that are most capable and best positioned to reduce risks for all of us,” to trusted security partners.

“We believe that the new White House strategy increases the right national focus and investment, and will help to ensure that our digital ecosystem is resilient and future ready,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “It is important for us to expand our Ransomware Recovery Warranty to deepen trust, and to further show our customers that we stand together with them in the fight against cybercrime. We were first with our warranty, and we welcome the increase of shared accountability and responsibility in this new era of cybersecurity.”

“Ransomware and other cyber threats increase exponentially, and no organization should feel as if they are fighting the cyber battle alone,” said Suzette Kent, former federal CIO and chair of Rubrik’s public sector advisory board. “The White House issued a call to action to help improve security posture, and Rubrik’s Ransomware Recovery Warranty rises to a national call to action. This initiative reflects the much-needed ingenuity required to stand up to bad actors. In the long run, this collaborative spirit will fuel innovation, help increase preparedness for cyberattacks, and drive business resiliency no matter what dangers threaten our organizations.”

Rubrik set an industry-first standard in 2021 with its initial $5 million Ransomware Recovery Warranty offering, providing further assurance of cyber readiness, resilience, and recovery for customers running Rubrik Enterprise Edition and working with a Rubrik Customer Experience Manager (CEM). In 2022, the company expanded the warranty offering to customers using Rubrik Cloud Vault built on Microsoft Azure.

Ransomware attacks have grown into an $8.4B industry globally, becoming one of the greatest threats to our economy. According to the Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report surveying over 1,600 IT and security leaders, more than half of the respondents’ organizations were impacted by a ransomware attack in the last year.

Learn more about the Rubrik Ransomware Recovery Warranty here .

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

Contact

Kelsey Shively

Sr. Director of Global Communications, Rubrik

kelsey.shively@rubrik.com