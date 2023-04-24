Arctic Wolf Launches Cyber JumpStart Solution to Help Insurance Brokers and Carriers Address the Cyber Insurability Gaps of Their Clients

Comprehensive suite of tools designed to improve business resilience and reduce the frequency and severity of cyber claims

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the launch of the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart™ Portal. With the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal, cyber insurance brokers and carriers can partner with Arctic Wolf to offer their clients a complimentary suite of cyber risk management tools that can identify gaps in an organization’s overall security posture and provide actionable guidance on how to harden cyber defenses and improve cyber insurability.



Powered by the security operations and threat intelligence data derived from the globally deployed Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud™, as well as the insights, best practices, and industry-leading expertise of Arctic Wolf Incident Response, the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal is the first turnkey cyber risk management solution that is purpose-built to meet the unique needs of the cyber insurance community. Insurance brokers and carriers who partner with Arctic Wolf to provide the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal to their clients will be able accelerate cyber insurance sales cycles and expand their role as trusted risk management advisors. Conversely, their clients will receive a cybersecurity starter package that will immediately help them review their environment for critical vulnerabilities and harden their defenses to meet the increasingly more stringent cyber insurance qualifying requirements. As a result, customers of any security maturity can advance their ability to secure cyber insurance and reduce their cyber risk.

Key features of the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal include:

JumpStart Threat Scanner: Leveraging case data from Arctic Wolf Incident Response, the JumpStart Threat Scanner checks an organization’s internet exposed systems for high-risk issues and emergent vulnerabilities that are exploited most often by cyber criminals and are likely deemed immediate disqualifiers by global cyber insurers.

Leveraging case data from Arctic Wolf Incident Response, the JumpStart Threat Scanner checks an organization’s internet exposed systems for high-risk issues and emergent vulnerabilities that are exploited most often by cyber criminals and are likely deemed immediate disqualifiers by global cyber insurers. JumpStart Incident Response (IR) Planner: Directs organizations through the collection of critical information needed to initiate incident response engagements, an often-mandatory requirement for obtaining cyber insurance. The IR plan created in the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal can be updated instantly, is stored safely off-network, and is immediately accessible to plan owners and IR teams in the event of a cyber incident.

Directs organizations through the collection of critical information needed to initiate incident response engagements, an often-mandatory requirement for obtaining cyber insurance. The IR plan created in the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal can be updated instantly, is stored safely off-network, and is immediately accessible to plan owners and IR teams in the event of a cyber incident. JumpStart Guides: Provides security resources and guided expertise on how to implement the security controls most often required to obtain and retain cyber insurance.



Cyber risk is a complex and ever-changing topic, and as ransomware, business email compromise, and supply chain attacks dominate headlines, many insurance brokers and carriers lack the visibility and appropriate tools necessary to effectively advise their clients on the steps needed to improve their cyber readiness. Insurance stakeholders who leverage the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal will be able to provide their clients with a co-branded suite of tools designed to improve cyber maturity and quicken the policy acquisition process for the nearly 40% of organizations that a recent Arctic Wolf survey found lacked cyber insurance.

“Business resilience is critical to strengthening the cyber posture of any organization. Unfortunately, the ever-changing threat landscape and technical nature of cyber insurance creates constantly moving goal posts for brokers and clients alike,” said Scott Holewinski, senior vice president and general manager, incident response, Arctic Wolf. “By leveraging the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal, insurance brokers and carriers will be armed with the resources and tools needed to help end cyber risk and provide their clients and prospects actionable guidance to increase insurability and enhance risk management outcomes.”

Insurance brokers and carriers who adopt the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal, will also receive access to complimentary training for their teams of producers and account managers, an in-depth library of resources to help guide cybersecurity conversations with their clients, ongoing threat advisories and cyber trend reports, and quarterly business reviews that examine program success and help inform future go-to-market strategies.

“Arctic Wolf is not only a technology and security innovator, but they also have an unwavering commitment to ensuring organizations of all sizes have the protection, resilience, and guidance that is needed to combat cyber risk,” said Mike Victorson, chief executive officer, M3 Insurance. “With both insurance benchmarks and the threat landscape evolving constantly, the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal is an essential resource in helping our clients address their cyber insurability gaps.”

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

