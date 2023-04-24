Goosehead Insurance and Vivint Smart Home Partner to Provide Innovative Home Insurance Solutions

The partnership will provide a streamlined experience and competitive rates for clients looking for home insurance and smart home solutions

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE, Texas and PROVO, Utah, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. , (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, and Vivint Smart Home , a leading smart home company in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership to innovate and enhance home insurance solutions. The collaboration will simplify the process of protecting and securing homes for consumers and help them to reduce claims and losses. Through the partnership, Goosehead Insurance and Vivint will collaborate to develop innovative new services and offerings that leverage the latest advancements in smart home technology and insurance services. This will allow for more personalized options to help clients find the solutions to meet their unique needs and save on home insurance. As part of the partnership, Goosehead entered into a letter of intent to acquire Vivint Insurance Agency’s current book of business and provide service and support for Vivint’s insurance clients as Vivint shifts its insurance strategy to a partnership model.



“We continue to see increased momentum around the independent insurance distribution model as consumers look for the power of choice and more efficient experiences, and our partnership with Vivint enables us to provide a more comprehensive and integrated home ownership experience," said Justin Ricketts, Executive Vice President, Technology and Partnerships at Goosehead Insurance. "By combining our industry-leading insurance model with Vivint's cutting-edge smart home technology, we're able to offer a truly innovative solution that sets a new standard for the industry and meets the evolving needs of today’s consumer."

Vivint customers looking for home insurance solutions will now have access to a best-in-class way to shop for and buy personal lines of insurance with the guidance of Goosehead’s expert agents and its Digital Agent Platform , a quoting platform powered by deep, integrated technology that provides consumers with a straightforward and efficient way to find the right home insurance coverage at the best price. Goosehead clients with Vivint systems will also be able to take advantage of additional homeowners insurance discounts and have access to exclusive offers from Vivint to help them further protect and secure their homes.

“We're excited to partner with Goosehead Insurance as we transition our insurance strategy to a partnership model,” said Rasesh Patel, President, Vivint. “When we entered the insurance space, we knew it would be a natural complement to our smart home offering and that long term, our technology could be used to reduce customer claims and losses while simultaneously improving customer experience. By integrating our smart home technology with Goosehead’s insurance services, we're able to expand on that vision and together provide an all-in-one solution that gives homeowners greater control over their homes and insurance policies.”

The partnership between Vivint Smart Home and Goosehead Insurance is set to launch in May and will be available to homeowners across the United States.

About Goosehead:

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks. For more information, please visit goosehead.com

About Vivint Smart Home:

Vivint, an NRG company, is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.9 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

