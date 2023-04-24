Bubblr Welcomes New CEO Timothy Burks

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr, Inc. (OTC QB: BBLR), an ethical technology company dedicated to the development of an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the future of search and the advancement of a better Internet, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Timothy Burks as Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr, Inc.



Steve Morris, the founder and Chief Technology Officer, stated: "We took considerable time to ensure we found the ideal candidate for the role. Although we had discussions with several outstanding candidates, Tim surpassed all others in his qualifications and vision."

"Tim began his career in the US Army in signals intelligence and was part of the early precursor internet technology development within the military community. With his first email address dating back to 1989, Tim is acutely aware that the original utopian vision for the Internet has long been compromised. When I discussed the current issues afflicting the Internet economic model as identified by Bubblr (see The Internet is broken. What is wrong with it? ), I quickly realized that Tim was already well-informed on these matters."

Following his military service, Tim held international leadership positions with internet infrastructure providers PSINet and America Online, and co-founded London-based City Reach International. While possessing a strong entrepreneurial spirit, Tim has also successfully collaborated with prominent technology businesses. He served as a Partner with Accenture, leading new business launches globally through organic and M&A activities, and held the position of COO at Accenture Marketing Sciences. As COO of Telecom Asset Management, Tim advised some of the world's largest organizations on growth and strategy, and brokered over $5B of services and infrastructure-related assets.

"Tim's extensive understanding of the Internet, combined with his experience in technology startups and C-suite roles within major technology companies, made him the perfect choice as our new CEO," said Morris.

"I'm thrilled to join Steve and the team at Bubblr," says Tim. "I'm eager to take Steve's vision for the company and create something entirely new and unique in the market, leveraging Bubblr's patented IP and robust product development capabilities."

Bubblr's 2023 strategy, which includes uplisting to the QB, appointing an experienced board of directors with a focus on retail investment through crowdfunding with WeFunder.com, is either completed or well underway.

"Tim is quickly getting up to speed, and his contributions thus far have been exceptional. We couldn't be more pleased with his progress," concludes Morris.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is providing the essential building blocks for the future of search on the Internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

