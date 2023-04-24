Caveonix Launches NextGen AI-powered Caveonix Cloud 5.0 Platform to Safeguard Enterprise Digital Transformation with Automated Security, Compliance, and Governance of Hybrid Cloud

/EIN News/ -- Caveonix’s AI-driven insights provide customized and prioritized actions unique to user roles. It also ensures real-time auto-remediation to minimize risks.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caveonix, the industry’s first unified platform for hybrid multicloud governance, compliance, and security management, today announced its fifth-generation offering, which is designed to provide continuous protection of applications built on containers, cloud-native services, and traditional three-tiered architecture.



The next-gen version provides prioritized actionable insights and ensures real-time protection through its unique DefenseBot™ technology as well as executing policy enforcement for Zero-Trust implementation. This, combined with a shift-left approach for secure DevOps, enables enterprises to manage their security and compliance posture proactively.

The unified platform provides a fully integrated eGRC and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP). The platform capabilities are available in various bundles to address the requirements of various stakeholders, from the infrastructure team to security and compliance analysts to the leadership, including CISO, CRO, and CCO.

New platform capabilities include:

AI-powered CNAPP: Our Neural-Insight AI engine continuously secures the entire DevOps cycle from coding to testing to deployment. Using a shift-left model we check security configurations in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) before and during deployment in a CI/CD pipeline and ensure that all potential risks are caught and eliminated at the source. It ensures 360º insights with intelligent, automated risk detection related to the IaC code (Terraform, Cloud Formation Scripts, Azure Resource Management scripts, Kubernetes configuration scripts) as well as factors in data from SAST and DAST code analysis tools and scans of container image library, users can also write custom policy checks with YMAL and REGO language.



Automated eGRC: The platform automates eGRC to standardize processes, model scenarios and better prepare for continuous ATO (cATO). It streamlines internal controls to work collaboratively with external requirements. Workflows can be created to ensure accountability, efficiency, and compliance.



Powerful Anomaly Detection: Identify anomalies in user behavior, application behavior-based network flows between assets and applications containers and network flow anomalies by looking at runtime metrics, which are easily available in the network insights dashboard. Our AI engine identifies the anomalies and automatically quarantines the endpoints. Thus, localizing the infection and preventing the spread to other assets.



The platform’s unique DefenseBot™ technology allows workload and cloud native service protection with surgical precision. Users can create customized action(s) to every unique service type on the public clouds such as AWS, GCP, and Azure.



Automated Zero-Trust: We automate zero-trust based on insights derived from the operational and runtime data that we collect and analyze. We unify assessment of flows across the hybrid cloud estates for easier and seamless policy enforcement.



Customizable Dashboard: The dashboard is fully customizable based on user and associated role. Each role from security analyst to a compliance analyst or an infrastructure engineer as well as a developer can define their default dashboard and reorganize the widgets on the dashboard to customize per their needs.



Intuitive Insights: Each user dashboard can have insights that are unique to their role. With a rich library of insights, each user can quickly assess the risk and start taking action based on recommended prioritization. The insights dashboard supports different categories such as risk, compliance, CIEM, public exposure, network, policy violations, secure configurations, IAM, and serverless and containers.



Enhanced Attack Path Visibility: The risk insights feature provides risk analytics and quantification. It can identify and assess new critical risk combinations mapped against crown jewel applications from asset to application to organization with a graphical representation of the attack path, thus enabling rapid understanding of the impact and actions that need to be executed for remediation.

“As organizations are developing and delivering applications at a record pace, securing software development lifecycles, and ensuring continuous compliance across hybrid multicloud environments is becoming a tremendous challenge,” said Kaus Phaltankar, Co-founder, and CEO of Caveonix. “Keeping this in mind, we designed Caveonix Cloud 5.0, an innovative platform for comprehensive full-stack visibility to all your hybrid cloud assets, helping customers prioritize findings for high efficiency and effectiveness and staying continuously compliant with all local to global regulatory and industry requirements.”

“Now organizations can continue to focus on ideas and accelerate innovation to achieve their business goals, while the Caveonix platform, with Neural-Insight™ AI-engine, automates the assessment and protection of the business applications at scale.”

Today, Caveonix has been deployed by several Fortune 500 companies nationally and globally. It has the single largest global enterprise deployment, with over 1 million cloud assets in a hybrid cloud environment.

Recently, Gartner recognized Caveonix as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP).

To learn more about Caveonix Cloud 5.0, visit us at RSA booth 5384 at the Moscone North Expo Hall or get in touch with our sales team at sales@caveonix.com.

About Caveonix

Founded in 2017, Caveonix is the provider of Caveonix Cloud, the industry’s leading platform for unified security, compliance, and governance across hybrid multi-cloud environments. The platform’s interconnected modules enable enterprises to adopt a holistic approach to risk management across the full stack of applications, platforms, and infrastructure. The platform also employs AI and Robotic Process Automation to continuously assess and automatically remediate security and compliance issues at the scale and speed required to outpace today’s threats.

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Caveonix’s customers range from SMBs to Fortune 500s across a wide range of industries, and our partners are among the world’s leading integrators, managed service providers, and channel resellers.

