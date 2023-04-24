The Most Populous First Nation in Canada Releases a New Mobile App to Communicate With Their Members

/EIN News/ -- OHSWEKEN, Ontario, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to carry forward their expressed goals of using Haudenosaunee values and principles to guide and advance their communities, programs, and services, the Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) recently launched their own mobile application for Apple and Android phones and tablets.



The Six Nations of the Grand River app is used to distribute news, events, documents, resources, forms, and emergency alerts to members — this helps to increase access for those who live outside the community to services while increasing efficiency in communications overall.

The SNGR app was developed to run on the Communikit platform, which helps Indigenous Nations and organizations launch apps to communicate with their members, no matter where they are in the world.

Chief Mark Hill said, “As the largest Nation in Canada, making sure we are reaching all of our members with our communications is extremely important and vital; being able to send mass notifications, especially in an emergency, will be a major game-changer in how fast we can communicate with our community.”

“Our Communications Department is mandated to keep SNGR members up to date on band issues and to inform community members about the services, programs and events SNGR departments have to offer,” explained Chief Executive Officer Darrin Jamieson, “so having an additional tool to fulfill that mission that can reach out to our members quickly through notifications, right to their phones and other mobile devices will make all of our communications more effective.”

The Six Nations of the Grand River app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store right now. Register today to keep up to date with everything happening at SNGR!

About Six Nations of the Grand River

The Six Nations of the Grand River is the only First Nation community that includes all six Haudenosaunee Nations, making it the most populated First Nation in Canada. The member Nations are Mohawk, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Seneca and Tuscarora. Of special note is the Six Nations Polytechnic — a Haudenosaunee-governed educational institute specializing in Indigenous Knowledge across University, College, and High School levels as well as offering skilled trade certifications.

About Communikit

Communikit is the first and fastest-growing mobile app platform focused on Indigenous communications. Created by Aivia Inc. (pronounced AY-vee-yuh), Communikit gives progressive Indigenous leaders and organizations the ability to communicate with their members at any time, no matter where they are. Communikit currently serves over 23,000 users spanning 94 communities.

Media Contact: SNGR Acting Communications Officer /Communications Coordinator, sncc@sixnations.ca 1695 Chiefswood Road, P.O. Box 5000. Ohsweken Ontario N0A 1M0