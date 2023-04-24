Freewards Coming to Donatos Rewards Members in May

60th anniversary celebration starts with weekly free menu items for members

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the celebration of its 60th anniversary, Donatos is excited to launch Freewards on May 1 as members of the company's Rewards program will receive weekly free menu items at participating locations for nine consecutive weeks.

The Donatos Rewards program, which launched in 2018, helps members earn points redeemable for discounted or free menu items on every order. During Freewards, members will receive a weekly award in their account that can be redeemed one time during that week for a designated menu item. This will continue for nine weeks.

Founded on May 31, 1963 on the south side of Columbus, Ohio, Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza created by Jim Grote with premium toppings abundantly covering every famous thin crust. Over the past 60 years, the company has grown from the original location on Thurman Avenue to now having its pizza served in 27 states and more than 450 locations with more growth on the horizon.

"We can't wait for our customers to experience Freewards," said Jodie Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Donatos. "With our name derived from Latin meaning 'to give a good thing' and Our Promise being 'to serve the best pizza and make your day a little better,' Freewards is a great way for us to thank our customers and include them in our 60th anniversary celebration."

To take advantage of all nine weeks of Freewards, Donatos Rewards members are encouraged to sign into their account to update their contact information. Customers who are not currently Rewards members can join Donatos Rewards today by going to www.donatos.com/freewards.

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 455 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 173 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos' products are also proudly served in 282 non-traditional locations (273 locations with Red Robin and nine sports and entertainment venues). For more information, visit donatos.com.

