Diebold Nixdorf to Conduct 2023 First Quarter Investor Call on May 3

HUDSON, Ohio, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf DBD will release 2023 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 3, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Octavio Marquez, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Barna, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Prior to the call, Diebold Nixdorf will provide a press release summarizing business and financial results, and a presentation containing other highlights from the period. The press release and presentation will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register at  https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c5fe0022&confId=50113. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance to receive your unique PIN code. Registration will be open throughout the live call. You may also access the call and register with a live operator. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 15 minutes prior to the session. Details of the call are as follows:

Dial-in number

Conf. ID

Time/Date

Conference Call

Toll free:   833 470 1428

358300

8:30 a.m. ET; May 3, 2023

International:  404 975 4839





About Diebold Nixdorf 
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold 
Twitter: twitter.com/dieboldnixdorf  
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf  
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-to-conduct-2023-first-quarter-investor-call-on-may-3-301805415.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

