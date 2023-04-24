Security 101 Announces New CEO

Greg Daly Named Chief Executive Officer

Security 101 announced today that Steve Crespo will transition away from his position as CEO of the company. He will be succeeded by Greg Daly, an experienced sales and operations leader who has worked in numerous senior roles in the security industry.

Steve has led Security 101 to the top ranks of nationally-recognized security integration companies by successfully implementing an industry-first franchising model — and has been integral to the development of Security 101's newest vision and strategy for future growth.

"As we continue to accelerate our growth trajectory, it was important that Security 101's next CEO shares our values and goals and is aligned with our long-term vision," said Mr. Crespo. "After spending time with Greg, I knew he was a great cultural fit and an exemplary leader. I'm excited to work closely with him to build on our success together."

Most recently, Greg held the position of Senior Vice President, Field Sales and Operations for ADT Security Services. His career at ADT spanned almost 25 years, where he began as a technician, transitioned to sales, and ultimately into managerial roles. Greg started his leadership journey as a Sales Manager, soon after serving as a General Manager in various markets across the Southeast. His career progressed into regional and national responsibilities, including Regional Director – Installation Services, Vice President – Small Business Sales US/Canada, Vice President – Operations and Support, and Regional Vice President – Sales and Operations.

Prior to his time with ADT, Greg was the owner/operator of an installation and service contractor. His multi-crew company provided exclusive services in west and central Florida for a large national security provider.

Greg is a native of the Washington DC area but has spent the majority of his adult life in Florida. He earned a bachelor's degree in business from Strayer University in Tampa, FL. He also earned a Finance Management certification from the American Management Association (AMA) and is Six Sigma – Green Belt certified.

"Steve's vision and commitment to bringing a single-minded focus on high-quality customer experience has differentiated Security 101 and positioned the company as a nationally recognized security integration leader," Mr. Daly said. "I am thrilled to be joining such an exceptional organization, and I look forward to working with Steve and the entire team to continue providing the most effective, innovative and scalable solutions for customers across the country."

Steve will remain with Security 101 as Chairman of the Board and continue to assist with the vision and strategy of growing the company.

About Security 101:

Security 101 is a national provider of integrated security solutions to a diversified set of commercial customers across multiple end markets, including healthcare, education, financial, and government, among others. The company delivers a full-service offering of security services and products including the design, installation, and maintenance of access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, visitor management, and managed service solutions. Founded in 2005 and based in West Palm Beach, FL, Security 101 has over 50 locations in the U.S. For more information, visit: www.security101.com

