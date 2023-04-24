Automatic Weapons Market Size to Touch USD 9.32 Billion By 2027 As Per Emergen Research
The increasing emphasis on the usage of the automatic weight weapons and extensive rise in investment in the defense & law enforcement bodies
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Automatic Weapons Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Automatic Weapons research in the year 2017.
The Global Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.32 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Automatic Weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.
The global market landscape of Automatic Weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Important information in the market study
The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.
In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.
➛ Learn more about the competition by having access to in-depth data and research on important industry players.
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., Raytheon Company
Automatic Weapons Market – Segmentation Assessment
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Automatic Rifle
Machine Gun
Light Machine Gun (LMG)
Medium Machine Gun (MMG)
Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)
Automatic Launchers
Grenade launcher
Mortar Launcher
Missile Launcher
Automatic Cannon
Gatling Gun
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Land
Battle Tanks
Armored Fighting Vehicles
Light Protected Vehicles
Naval
Destroyers
Frigates
Corvettes
Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)
Airborne
Fighter Aircraft
Helicopters
Combat Support Aircraft
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Regional Analysis:
» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico
» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
High point the Following Key Factors:
Business description: A detailed overview of the company's operations and business departments.
Company strategy: A summary of the company's business strategy provided by the analyst.
SWOT analysis: A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
Company history: A summary of major events related to the company's progress.
Main products and services: A list of the company's main products, services, and brands.
Main competitors: A list of the company's main competitors.
Important locations and subsidiaries: A list of the company's main locations and subsidiaries with contact information.
Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: Latest financial ratios obtained from the annual financial statements of companies with a history of five years.
Global Automatic Weapons Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Global Automatic Weapons Market Dynamics
3.1. Automatic Weapons Market Impact Analysis (2017-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Global Automatic Weapons Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
➟ What is the primary factor driving the global Automatic Weapons market?
➟ What are the market’s restricting factors?
➟ Who are the major market participants?
➟ Which region has the greatest market share?
➟ What are the most current global Automatic Weapons market trends?
