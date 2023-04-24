Passenger Information System Market Size to Reach US$ 46.0 Billion By 2028

The global passenger information system market size reached US$ 23.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Passenger information system (PIS) refers to a digital information system that allows real-time monitoring, tracking, and easy handling of passenger data. It is utilized to forecast arrival and departure times and analyze delays and disturbances. It assists passengers in measuring punctuality and regularity of public transport, enhancing customer satisfaction, and providing the route and destination of vehicles. It also offers information about stations covered, emergency contact numbers, services provided inside the vehicle, and previous and upcoming stations. It aids in reducing complaints, providing high functional reliability, and improving traveling comfort. As a result, PIS is widely utilized in various transportation, such as airways, railways, and roadways, across the globe.

Passenger Information System Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for intelligent public transportation systems among the masses that provide real-time transit information to passengers represents one of the primary factors supporting the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of the internet of things (IoT), cloud, and big data solutions in the transportation sector are offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, technological advancements in the telecommunication industry to facilitate fast data transfer are positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for mobile application-based PIS due to the increasing adoption of smartphones around the world is strengthening the growth of the market.

Passenger Information System Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Infax Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Passio Technologies

Siemens

Teleste Oyj.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode of Transport, Component, System Type, Location and Region.

Breakup by Mode of Transport:

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Breakup by Component:

Hardware and Software

Services

Breakup by System Type:

Multimedia Displays

Audio Systems

Computing Systems

Networking and Communication Devices

Video Surveillance Systems

Content Management System

Others

Breakup by Location:

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Passenger Information System Market Size to Reach US$ 46.0 Billion By 2028