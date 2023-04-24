Passenger Information System Market Size to Reach US$ 46.0 Billion By 2028

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,840 in the last 365 days.
The global passenger information system market size reached US$ 23.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51% during 2023-2028.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Passenger Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the passenger information system market trends. The global passenger information system market size reached US$ 23.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51% during 2023-2028.
Market Overview:
Passenger information system (PIS) refers to a digital information system that allows real-time monitoring, tracking, and easy handling of passenger data. It is utilized to forecast arrival and departure times and analyze delays and disturbances. It assists passengers in measuring punctuality and regularity of public transport, enhancing customer satisfaction, and providing the route and destination of vehicles. It also offers information about stations covered, emergency contact numbers, services provided inside the vehicle, and previous and upcoming stations. It aids in reducing complaints, providing high functional reliability, and improving traveling comfort. As a result, PIS is widely utilized in various transportation, such as airways, railways, and roadways, across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/passenger-information-system-market/requestsample
Passenger Information System Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the rising demand for intelligent public transportation systems among the masses that provide real-time transit information to passengers represents one of the primary factors supporting the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of the internet of things (IoT), cloud, and big data solutions in the transportation sector are offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, technological advancements in the telecommunication industry to facilitate fast data transfer are positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for mobile application-based PIS due to the increasing adoption of smartphones around the world is strengthening the growth of the market.
Passenger Information System Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode of Transport, Component, System Type, Location and Region.
Breakup by Mode of Transport:
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by System Type:
Breakup by Location:
Breakup by Region:
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2369&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Top Trending Reports:
Airport Moving Walkway System Market Report- http://bit.ly/3y1pKTd
Data Wrangling Market Report- https://bit.ly/2Vkgbip
Security Testing Market Report- https://bit.ly/3jaDGU9
Insurance Analytics Market Report- https://bit.ly/3dlRaZp
Smart Stadium Market Report- https://bit.ly/3BdnCHg
Managed Print Services Market Report- https://bit.ly/3BbPA6k
App Analytics Market Report- https://bit.ly/2XPfvCp
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Passenger Information System Market Size to Reach US$ 46.0 Billion By 2028